Kim Kardashian dons a tight mini dress as she poses with five of her childhood friends

Kim Kardashian dons a tight mini dress as she poses with five childhood friends whom she affectionately calls her ‘lifers’

By Sameer Suri for Dailymail.com

Published: | Update:

Kim Kardashian showed off her assets in a plunging bodycon mini dress to create a storm on Instagram this week.

The 40-year-old reality TV bomb was surrounded by a group of girlfriends she has known since childhood.

In the caption of her leggy Instagram post, Kim said that this group of five of her friends are her “ LIFERS. ”

Longtime buddies: Kim Kardsahian posed on her Instagram page this week with five girlfriends she has known from childhood and calls her ‘LIFERS’

One of the women pictured was Allison Statter, who has known Kim since elementary school and whose mother is friends with Kris Jenner.

Another of the women was Sarah Meyer Michaelson whose father is former NBCUniversal Vice President Ron Meyer.

Zoe Winkler, whose father is Happy Days actor Henry Winkler, was also one of the Kim buddies included in the photo.

Kim was also joined by her old friend Simone Harouche whom she has known at least since they were in high school.

Side by side: The showbiz titan is currently divorcing her third husband Kanye West whom she married in Florence in 2014

Her babies: They would have agreed to joint custody of the four children they have together - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, Psalm, two

The showbiz titan is currently in the process of divorcing her third husband Kanye West, whom she married in Florence in 2014.

They would have agreed to joint custody of the four children they have together – North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, Psalm, two.

Kim recently revealed during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she worries her kids will find out about Kris Humphries.

Challenging interview: Kim recently revealed during the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she worries her kids will find out about Kris Humphries

The way they were: Kris was Kim's smoking second husband and they were infamously married for just 72 days before they split

Kris was Kim’s second smoking husband and they were sadly married for just 72 days before their split.

Kim brought up telling her kids about Kris Humphries to Scott Disick, the father of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s children.

“It’s your life, it’s your past, and at some point, they’ll be interested in seeing it all. They’re going to do it without us or with us, ”Scott said.

Candor: Kim brought up the topic of telling her kids about Kris Humphries to Scott Disick, the father of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's kids

