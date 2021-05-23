Bike inner tubes transformed into a little black dress | Daily break

BOYNTON BEACH Every woman has certain basic pieces in her wardrobe, but perhaps the most versatile is the little black dress which comes in a variety of styles from strapless and body contour to short or long lengths. But a fashion designer completely redesigned the LBD using recycled rubber from bicycle inner tubes.
The rubberized Aidana Baldassarres dress with a matching handbag is part of her Trash Fashions on display in Boynton Beachs’ new public arts programs art exhibit, Upcycled Fashion, through June 25 at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center .
The Lake Worth resident, who moved to South Florida from Buenos Aires over a decade ago, has participated in fashion shows and international exhibitions in Paris and New Zealand as well as locally at the ‘Armory Center in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach State College and the Cornell Museum in Delray Beach.
I’m motivated by the idea of turning trash into unique wearable art designs, Baldassarre said in a statement. The designs are the product of reusing and reusing rubber from car and bicycle inner tubes, plastic from bags and containers, and paper and silk from ties.
Also using materials that would otherwise end up in landfill, Boca Ratons Sonya Sanchez Arias, a photographic stylist, commercial photographer and photographic art director from Trinidad and Tobago, has created mixed media design and jewelry collections.
Hopefully, when you take a close look at these dresses, they make you think about the possibilities of recycling plastics and other materials, she said in a statement. Reminding you that many used materials that would normally be thrown away without thinking have the potential to be reused and turned into something truly beautiful with a whole new reason for existence.
Exhibition hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Free entry.
