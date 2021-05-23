Fashion
In true Brind’Amour style, Roddy refuses to let team be trampled on :: WRALSportsFan.com
Sleep on it. You will feel better in the morning. Rod Brind’Amour didn’t hit the hay before sharing his thoughts on the stark contrast on the stats sheet when it comes to penalties against the Predators and his team.
“We played our goals,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said immediately after the loss in Game 3. “We played really well, we played hard, you know we play a great team. We’re in a battle and Nashville is a phenomenal team, but we also fight the refs, it’s clear and simple. You can’t. don’t tell me two games in a row, we get seven penalties and they get three? When are the matches equal? That is not true, that is not true. Two overtime and a trinket penalty when there were things going on all over the place that just turned the momentum around, and they scored the next quarter because we were off rotation? That’s just not how it should be. “
Did Roddy wake up with regrets after a few hours of closure?
“I wasn’t sending a message, I was just telling the facts,” Brind’Amour said during Saturday afternoon’s meeting with the media.
Heck, Brind’Amour didn’t think his answer wasn’t even that precise.
“I thought I was very nice in the way I phrased it,” said Brind’Amour. “I’m not blaming anyone, I’m just saying that’s what happened,”
What happened was a 2: 1 penalty minute differential between Games 2 and 3.
“It’s clear to me, I said it last night, something is wrong,” Brind’Amour continued. “If it’s penalties, then I guarantee you I could find it, because we did it, we went through the whole game and they were going the other way as well. So something was wrong with the over the last two games, that’s all I’m saying. “No problem on penalties, but if you call them here, you better call them the other way around. That’s where you feel that frustration from me and the players. It’s not like they’re throwing us out of the water and the ice is tilted. “
It’s no secret how the NHL, or really any professional sports organization as a whole, reacts to negative comments about their officiating. It wouldn’t be surprising if some sort of fine was directed to Brind’Amour’s inbox at 1400 Edwards Mill Road. The third-year head coach said his reaction to a 14-6 penalty differential was not aimed at these specific crews.
“These guys are great, by the way, I’ve said it all the time,” said Brind’Amour. “It’s an impossible job they have to do, absolutely impossible job. It’s nothing against the referees, these guys are great. I got to know these guys, I talked to them after the game. , they are the biggest officials of the moment. “
Which is not shocking considering that Brind’Amour did not ring the bell to referee at any time during his coaching tenure. At times in the past, he has pointed out the occasional quirk in the “sin bin” trips provided his team’s playing tempo. Otherwise, it’s just praise and almost sympathy.
“You can’t referee this match live, it’s impossible, everything looks like a penalty, everything looks like it’s not a penalty. You paste a video screen here, two seconds later, you say to yourself: ‘ Oh, it’s not a penalty. “It just doesn’t make sense,” replied Brind’Amour, particularly of a delayed play penalty in the third period which, upon examination, seemed to have ricocheted off the boards. .all sitting there doing an exam, and they have to snuggle up, they don’t get one. The common sense part is where I’m like, “Really? That just doesn’t make sense.”
Sympathy and understanding don’t go any further, however, especially when it results in a game-changing streak.
“That leads to a 5 on 3, which leads to a goal, oh by the way, we lost by a goal in overtime,” said Brind’Amour. “It all adds up, and that’s the frustrating part.”
Everything, including the irritation of his players at the situation. As a player coach, it seemed like it would only be a matter of time before Brindy beat for her boys in a public forum.
“I think they want someone to say, ‘hey, help me! Defend us! “”, Believes Brind’Amour.
Whether this arouses the ire of the league for its open criticism or any other member of the media doesn’t seem to bother him.
“Here’s the thing, I don’t know if I’ll be in trouble, maybe I’m too honest, but if you want me to be vanilla, I’ll be vanilla,” Brind’Amour shrugged. “Ask next question, we’ll see how you like it. Because I could go the other way, I did it as a player and I don’t know if you would really like those sound bytes.”
Brutal honesty and frankness are a rarity in a sports world where “Coachspeak” prevails because all real feelings tend to be turned around and used as “scoreboard material”. The man who wore a C on his sweater as a player still wears his heart on his sleeve as a coach. If this bothers anyone, Rod Brind’Amour won’t really lose sleep.
picture credit
