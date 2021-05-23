Porsche partners with New York fashion brand to restore old 911 Super Carrera





The magic happens when a luxury car maker and a fashion designer collaborate, but this chemistry can reach new heights if the two come together to restore something from the past. Something like this happened when Porsche and Aim Leon Dore (ALD), a New York-based fashion label teamed up to restore a 911 Super Carrera. At the dawn of the classic Porsche olive color, this car was one of the company’s major models which was produced from 1978 to 1983. During its time, around 58,000 units of this sports car were sold. (Read also: Race for the fastest SUV: Porsches new Cayenne Turbo in final test phase) The label’s founder and creative director, Teddy Santis, who played a major role in the restoration process, said he drew inspiration from his childhood in the Greek islands. The menswear brand that was founded in 2014 also worked with Porsche to restore the Type 964 911 Carrera 4 which was shown at New York Fashion Week in 2020. Santis appreciated the ingenuity and dedication of the Porsche team that was shown during the restoration process declared the release. (Also read: All-electric Porsche Macan heads for road tests, which will launch in 2023) This restored 911 SC has auxiliary lights on the hood, Fuchs wheels and a roof rack which gives it a pretty retro look. The interior of the car has a Persian carpet as floor mats which are also integrated up to the doors. The Recaro seats including the leather buckle have been redone by hand. Porsche AG Vice President of Marketing (CMO) Robert Ader said in the press release that the collaboration was a delight. The restored car will premiere in New York May 21-23 at the Porsches NYC flagship.

