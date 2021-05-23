Fashion: the right pants | Daily Mail Online

These are our must-have wardrobes, but finding a style that flatters can be difficult. here’s how
THE WIDE LEG
The key to achieving this look? Keep your top half fitted to prevent the pants from overwhelming you, and make sure the waist fit, whether low or high, flatters your body shape.
Pants, 59.99, zara.com
Cardigan, 62 years old, baukjen.com
Earrings, 60, shop-daphine.com
Necklace, 159, missoma.com
Sandals, 185,filippa-k.com
Tight in all the right places, this is the go-to style for looking taller and more curvy. To really make the silhouette sing, team it with a pretty blouse or a fine folded mesh.
Trousers, 390, Dorothee Schumacher, mytheresa.com
Blouse, 145, reiss.com
Earrings, 125, aeyde.com
Shoes, 765,manoloblahnik.com
More wearable than you might think, choose a length that works for you, keep shorts just above or below the knee and culottes more midi, then add a simple tee and sneakers.
Shorts, 260, Victoria, Victoria Beckham, mytheresa.com
Sweater, 27.99, zara.com
T-shirt, 17 years old, stories.com
Earrings, 295,alighieri.co.uk
Necklace, 650, and bracelet, 350,deborahblyth.com
This fit is perfect with oversized or fitted shirts and jackets. If you go for a cropped straight leg, to keep the proportions flattering, avoid pairing it with a top that falls too low.
Pants, 89.95 and blouse, 49.95, massimodutti.com
Earrings, 72, wonther.com
Bracelets, 75 for three, shop-daphine.com
Watch, 135, Rotarywatches.com
Sandals, 195,aeyde.com
Super comfy, the elasticated waistband is a hero detail for many chic pants, from sleek joggers to silky pajama-style bottoms. Just add a blazer or a stylish shirt to elevate the look.
Jogging pants, 65, lesgirlslesboys.com
Shirt, 195, yaitte.com
Glasses, 135, finlayandco.com
Earrings, 98, and necklace, 159, missoma.com
Sandals, 525,manoloblahnik.com
An ankle lightning is a chic pant detail and pairs well with a suit jacket or waistcoat. To enhance the polish, pair it with a classic cropped or barely there heeled sandals. For a more casual feel, try a loose blouse and sneakers.
Trousers, 220, and sleeveless blazer, 370, cefinn.com
High, 45, cosstores.com
Earrings, 175, motley-london.com
Trainers, 220, yatayatay.com
Styling: Joanne Toolan
Photographs: Eva Schwank
Fashion assistant: Chloe Gallacher
Make-up: Nicky Weir with Diego Dalla Palma
Hairstyle: Alex Szabo at Carol Hayes
Management with Moroccanoil
Model: Alexandra Hochgrtel at Premier Model Management
Production and Casting: Lucy Coghlan