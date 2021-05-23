Fashion: the right pants | Daily Mail Online





These are our must-have wardrobes, but finding a style that flatters can be difficult. here’s how THE WIDE LEG The key to achieving this look? Keep your top half fitted to prevent the pants from overwhelming you, and make sure the waist fit, whether low or high, flatters your body shape. Pants, 59.99, zara.com Cardigan, 62 years old, baukjen.com Earrings, 60, shop-daphine.com Necklace, 159, missoma.com Sandals, 185,filippa-k.com THE TAPERED LEG Tight in all the right places, this is the go-to style for looking taller and more curvy. To really make the silhouette sing, team it with a pretty blouse or a fine folded mesh. Trousers, 390, Dorothee Schumacher, mytheresa.com Blouse, 145, reiss.com Earrings, 125, aeyde.com Shoes, 765,manoloblahnik.com LONGER SHORTS More wearable than you might think, choose a length that works for you, keep shorts just above or below the knee and culottes more midi, then add a simple tee and sneakers. Shorts, 260, Victoria, Victoria Beckham, mytheresa.com Sweater, 27.99, zara.com T-shirt, 17 years old, stories.com Earrings, 295,alighieri.co.uk Necklace, 650, and bracelet, 350,deborahblyth.com THE RIGHT LEG This fit is perfect with oversized or fitted shirts and jackets. If you go for a cropped straight leg, to keep the proportions flattering, avoid pairing it with a top that falls too low. Pants, 89.95 and blouse, 49.95, massimodutti.com Earrings, 72, wonther.com Bracelets, 75 for three, shop-daphine.com Watch, 135, Rotarywatches.com Sandals, 195,aeyde.com THE EXTENDABLE SIZE Super comfy, the elasticated waistband is a hero detail for many chic pants, from sleek joggers to silky pajama-style bottoms. Just add a blazer or a stylish shirt to elevate the look. Jogging pants, 65, lesgirlslesboys.com Shirt, 195, yaitte.com Glasses, 135, finlayandco.com Earrings, 98, and necklace, 159, missoma.com Sandals, 525,manoloblahnik.com ANKLE PASTE An ankle lightning is a chic pant detail and pairs well with a suit jacket or waistcoat. To enhance the polish, pair it with a classic cropped or barely there heeled sandals. For a more casual feel, try a loose blouse and sneakers. Trousers, 220, and sleeveless blazer, 370, cefinn.com High, 45, cosstores.com Earrings, 175, motley-london.com Trainers, 220, yatayatay.com Styling: Joanne Toolan Photographs: Eva Schwank Fashion assistant: Chloe Gallacher Make-up: Nicky Weir with Diego Dalla Palma Hairstyle: Alex Szabo at Carol Hayes Management with Moroccanoil Model: Alexandra Hochgrtel at Premier Model Management Production and Casting: Lucy Coghlan

