X-Men comic book villains, ranked from laughable to coolest

The X-Men are some of the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universe and they also have some of the greatest villains. But not all enemies of the X-Men are as cool as Magneto or Apocalypse. The gamut between laughable and cool is wide in the world of mutants, resulting in some pretty dumb villains despite the often serious stakes of the stories.

Some X-Men villains are legends while others are lame. Those that last the longest go beyond fashion the moment they were created, resonating with readers of all eras. Some are legendary precisely because of the way they currently are, providing fans with a whole new level of entertainment.

ten Laughable: Wildside

The ’90s were mostly about shock value in the comic book world, with astronomical sales thanks to controversial events like Superman’s death. Costumes and appearances were also overdone in the early ’90s, leading to characters like Wildside. A member of the Mutant Liberation Front and villain of X-Force, Wildside has a lot to do.

Wildside featured a big shock of white hair, a multi-colored suit, and claw-like fingers that he would use but didn’t have to, because he could hallucinate people. It was created by Rob Liefeld, the artist closely associated with another 90s moment of excess, the Hero Reborn reboot of the Avengers and Fantastic Four.

9 Laughable: force of freedom

The X-Men have faced very serious threats over the years. Freedom Force is not one of them. There have been a few versions of the team, with the first being assembled under the direction of classic X-Men villain Mystique. This team included mutants like Stonewall, Crimson Commando, and Super Saber.

They fought the X-Men and New Mutants a few times but weren’t really capable. They eventually ended up becoming more heroic, and later versions of the team were populated with more recognizable and interesting characters.

8 Laughter: Sugar Man

Another major X-Men crossover of the 90s is Age of Apocalypse. It’s also one of the best screenplays of the 90s, but it’s not perfect. The story is responsible for one of the most grotesque characters in comics, Sugar Man.

Basically, a giant head on tiny legs with four arms – and a huge tongue – Sugar Man epitomizes the decadence of the dystopian alternate future in which the story unfolds. It is overkill in terms of design but has its fans. He was the Build-A-Figure in the Age of Apocalypse wave of Marvel Legends action figures last year.

7 Laughable: War Wolves

Warwolves are funny, but intentionally. These silvery, hairless creatures are products of Mojo’s genetic engineering and are often sent to hunt down those he believes have wronged him. They debuted in Excalibur special edition # 1 in 1987, and derive their wacky reputation primarily from the title’s wacky nature.

They drain people’s lives and then wear their hollowed-out skin on their bodies, masquerading as the people they’ve killed. That should make them terrifying, but they’ve often been portrayed as wacky or incompetent on the show.

6 Laughable: assault

A very evil X-Men villain right on the border between laughable and cool is Onslaught. Perhaps the epitome of the era of 90s X-Men stories, Onslaught is the cruel fusion of the minds of Professor X and Magneto. He defeated the X-Men with little effort and nearly destroyed the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

The Onslaught saga is a massive, sprawling crossover that the MCU should avoid adapting, but while the character may not have been served just yet, he has a lot of potential.

5 Cool: juggernaut

Onslaught’s opening statement against the X-Men was to rip the Gem of Cyttorak out of Juggernaut’s chest, defeating one of the X-Men’s strongest villains.

Despite his loss, Juggernaut remains one of the coolest villains in the Marvel Universe. Extremely strong and durable, Cain Marko is virtually unstoppable as his helmet protects him from psionic attacks. Despite the Onslaught, Juggernaut has been one of the coolest X villains since he debuted in X Men # 12 in 1965.

4 Cool: Magneto

It’s hard to tell the villains from the heroes in the Dawn of X era in the X-Men comics. Many of them serve alongside the X-Men on the living island of Krakoa, including Magneto. Magneto has always been one of the friendliest characters in comics, and he’s also one of the most complex.

His enduring popularity stems from his staunch commitment to his worldview and unwavering commitment to standing up for his people. Sometimes that clearly makes him a hero, while other times he’s gone way too far.

3 Cool: Apocalypse

Apocalypse is another major X-Men villain whose politics have aligned with the team. His commitment to the cause of the mutants goes far beyond that of Magneto in the genocide. Ancient and unwavering, he is compelling because of the way he reflects some of mankind’s worst tendencies.

Apocalypse was, until recently X of swords event, member of the Silent Council of Krakoa and political ally of the X-Men. His involvement in the affairs of the X-Men, more than any other villain, reflects how different this era of the team is.

2 Cool: the sentries

Big giant robots are cool, and the Sentinels are some of the coolest villains in the X-Men. From their first appearance in X Men # 14 in 1965, these titanic machines were a constant thorn in the side of the X-Men.

Huge, enduring, and relentless in their quest to adapt and evolve to combat their prey, Sentinels pose perhaps the greatest threat to mutants. They were behind their near-decimation in the Days of Futures Past comic book history and appear to be a link in the chain of events leading up to the dark, distant future of Dawn of X.

1 Cool: scarlet witch

Despite all the threats the X-Men face, no villain has dealt them as much damage as the Scarlet Witch. With just one sentence, “No More Mutants,” Wanda Maximoff wiped out all but a handful of mutants from reality. His devastating attack in House of M, a comic strip that inspired WandaVision, has led to ramifications that still play out in many ways in the comics.

Wanda is not allowed in Krakoa, a paradise where the X-Men circumvent death thanks to an intricate scheme that seems in part driven by her actions. She’s been a big bad X from the start, debuting in X Men N ° 4 in 1964 with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

