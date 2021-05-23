Top international fashion news of the week | 23.05.21





Balenciaga returns to Haute Couture, Valentino frees himself from fur and Naomi Campbell is a mom! Discover these stories and more by reading the main international fashion news of the week. Naomi Campbell becomes a mother Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her first child. The model welcomed her daughter on Instagram by sharing a photo holding the baby’s feet in her hand. “A beautiful little blessing chose me to be her mother, so honored to have this sweet soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel, ”she shared. “There is no greater love.” Valentino implements two big changes Valentino is in the process of making two major changes to its operations. First of all, the fashion house will be removing all fur from its collection – its last show with fur will be fall 21/22. It will also close its fur company, Valentino Polar, which it has owned 100% since 2018. “The fur-free position is perfectly in line with our company values,” said Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Valentino. “We are making full headway in the search for alternative materials with a view to paying greater attention to the environment for future collections.” Second, Valentino will end its Red Valentino line. The first collection was launched in 2003 and the last will debut between 2022 and 2023. This move aims to help the creative team focus on the core Valentino and Couture collection. “The aesthetic vision of our Creative Director – combined with the artisan spirit and the excellence of the work – harmonizes perfectly with new technologies and future goals,” said Venturini. “The inputs to which our customers, or Friends of the House, are exposed on a daily basis are numerous. In this scenario, the concentration on one, and only one brand, will better support a more organic growth of the House. Angela Missoni leaves Missoni After 24 years in this role, Angela Missoni is stepping down as Creative Director of the Missoni brand. The label was founded by his parents – Ottavio and Rosita Missoni – in 1953 in Italy. “My parents invented a fashionable new language, and I think over the past 25 years I have been able to expand the lexicon of that language,” she said. The role change is part of the new strategy to attract a younger audience. Missoni aims to rework the branding, so it’s “dusted off and made more relevant and cool.” We want to offer elements of surprise in a more modern language without betraying the roots of Missonis ”. Alberto Caliri will take on the role in the interim – he worked alongside Angela for 15 years – his first collection will debut in September for spring 2022. Balenciaga makes a comeback in couture Balenciaga returns to the Haute Couture scene after 53 years. The event will take place in person, against the backdrop of the original Cristbal Balenciagas couture salon – 10 Avenue Georges V. This is the first haute couture collection that we will see from the creative director of designer Demna Gvasalia. The theme of the collection is linked to the history of the brand and seems to be moving away from the direction recently found by its creative director. The show will debut on July 7. Jean Paul Gaultier shares mysterious Instagram post Is this the end for Jean Paul Gaultier? The designer shared a mysterious post on Instagram – a simple white square with ‘the end’. in the center. The account also deleted her profile picture and added “The End of an Era” in her bio. Although there has been no confirmation regarding the new imagery, its audience expresses confusion. In 2020, Jean Paul Gaultier retired from his role as Creative Director but assured everyone that the brand would continue. Only time will tell what these mysterious messages mean.







