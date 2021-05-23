A visual history of space age fashion





Written by Leah Dolan, CNN The space race of the 1960s was more than a measure of scientific progress. The anticipation of this next step for humanity has also left an indelible impression on the culture. President John F. Kennedy’s vision of the man reaching the moon quickly spawned a host of TV shows and movies – including the comic book sitcom “The Jetsons” and the “Star Trek” franchise – which all seemed to respond to America’s newfound interest in space travel. . The success of the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 only whetted appetites. For fashion designers Paco Rabanne, Pierre Cardin and Thierry Mugler, it became the rocket that launched a thousand looks, because they centered entire collections around an intergalactic vision of the future. Whether it’s a straight chainmail dress, a bulbous helmet, or a pair of crisp white boots, the sartorial heritage of the ’60s and’ 70s was defined by an exuberance of space race. But even decades after we first put it on the moon, the cosmos has remained a mainstay of inspiration for a variety of fashion houses. Now that a new space race is unfolding, this time with a human mission to Mars on the horizon, we look back at fashion’s enduring love affair with space, in which art mimics life forms – whether aliens or astronauts – and celestial bodies. Pierre Cardin Pierre Cardin helped lead the aesthetic of the space age with a line of silver vinyl sets. Credit: Keystone / Hulton Archives / Getty Images Mia Farrow and the Beatles. The first works of the Italian designer Pierre Cardin , pictured here at Paris Fashion Week in 1968, was a silver vinyl stunt. Cardin, who died in December 2020, was a space age fashion pioneer, creating sharp, modernist silhouettes from shimmering lam fabric. His futuristic designs were worn by personalities of the 60s styleMia Farrow and the Beatles. Andr Courrges A civil engineer by training, Andr Courrges used his mathematical know-how when making clothes. Credit: Kurita Kaku / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images Andr Courrges released his Moon Girl collection, featuring white boots and tall, spherical hats, in the spring of 1964. The late designer used high-shine PVC to build stiff A-line skirts that held up well when twisted and twisted. distorted. fashion shoots. His interest in intergalactic glamor only grew from there. Three decades later, Courrges was still sending space-inspired looks at the runway, as pictured here during a show in April 1993 in Kyoto, Japan. Paco Rabanne Paco Rabanne’s early sci-fi creations made the models appear to be dripping with metal. Credit: AFP via Getty Images For many designers, the space race was synonymous with experimentation. Spanish designer Paco Rabanne was no different, creating straight mini dresses and matching headwear from unusual materials like chain mail. Rabanne’s now notorious chainmail designs made his models look like alien warriors – clad in body armor that was in equal parts a 16th-century knight and a futuristic dancer. Reed crawford Reed Crawford showed off the “Dollar Princess” hat during a fashion show by associate members of the Incorporated Society of London Fashion Designers. Credit: George W. Hales / Hulton Archives / Getty Images Helmet-hat hybrids were the hallmark of the space age style of the 1960s. At a hat show in London in 1966, the late British designer Reed Crawford launched the “Dollar Princess” hat, a demi -visor, half helmet that looked distinctly futuristic – although it was made from silver milk bottle caps. Thierry Mugler Thierry Mugler took a more ethereal approach to cosmic style and made feminine dresses fit for a space princess. Credit: Daniel Simon / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images At Paris Fashion Week 1986, the French label’s Fall-Winter collection Thierry Mugler was full of ornate star patterns and decorative ear cuffs that stood up like antennae. Much of Mugler’s collections during the 1980s involved space-age foxes wearing large, square epaulettes wrapped in gold or silver lam. Givenchy The Givenchy Fall-Winter 1999-2000 collection testified to a certain anxiety about the new millennium. Credit: Pierre Vauthey / Sygma / Getty Images But not everyone is optimistic about our near future Alexander McQueen Givenchy’s Fall / Winter 1999-2000 collection was filled with “curiosity and fear of the future,” as a review of the 1999 Vogue show put it. The models were studded with protruding metal plugs and neon lights beamed in white PVC as their entire bodies became circuit boards. Dior John Galliano took his bow by wearing a Dior Haute Couture spacesuit in 2006. Credit: Archives de Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images After Dior During the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2006-2007 show at Paris Fashion Week, the brand’s artistic director at the time, British designer John Galliano, wore an astronaut suit as he made a usual walk on the catwalk. . Moschino Moschino gave new meaning to the 60s of the space age. Credit: Catwalks / Getty Images At Milan Fashion Week in 2018, Moschino ‘S’ fall / winter collection took us back to the 60s space age in a different way. The models wore candy-colored mod dresses with high necklines and Jackie Kennedy Onassis pillbox caps , while sporting supernatural-looking green, blue, or yellow skin – a nod to circulating conspiracy theories that the late First Lady had been an undercover alien. Chanel At Paris Fashion Week for Women in 2017, Chanel wowed audiences with a branded rocket. Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / French selection / Getty Images For the Chanel Fall-winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection, the Grand Palais in Paris housed a huge monogrammed rocket that even suffered a false launch, embellished with swirling smoke. Mannequins stood in front of the spaceship, dressed in “Jetsons” inspired ensembles with glitter knee-high boots and crisscrossed loop skirts. Commes des Garons Rei Kawakubo took a deconstructive approach to intergalactic fashion. Credit: Catwalks / Getty Images The same year, Rei Kawakubo’s collection for Commes des Garons was sculptural from the space age. More abstract than the A-line, the puffy garments worn by Kawakubo models were made from a silvery insulating material and looked like floating pieces of space debris. Iris van Herpen Iris van Herpen’s Haute Couture show in 2019 was filled with alien-looking designs. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images No designer working today seems more systematically influenced by shapes and ideas from another world than Iris van Herpen . The set design for his 2019 Hypnosis collection featured a spherical sculpture by American artist Anthony Howe that strikingly resembled the phases of the moon. According to the show’s notes, the Dutch designer took inspiration from the cosmic themes of “infinite expansion” and “a universal life cycle”. Balmain Today, outer space still captures the imagination of fashion. For the Balmain Fall-winter 2021-2022 collection presented at this year’s show Paris Fashion Week , the catwalk has become a story of escape. A rocket hangar, an airplane, and even the moon hovered suggestively behind strutting models as viewers in unison fantasized about the journey during a pandemic. No destination was out of the question, even out of the world.

