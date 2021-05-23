Are peer-to-peer fashion rental community apps the future of shopping?





Everyone is very respectful, she said. When you rent an item, you need to communicate with the lender to give it some context, for example, I would love to borrow your Vampire wife dress for a wedding. It is up to the lender to accept or reject the request. I ended up making quite a few friends by meeting some of these women and renting from them over and over again. And we have seen that friendships are formed between the members. It’s kind of like having that extended wardrobe of an acquaintance. While these apps created a space for virtual socialization during the pandemic, they quickly had to adapt their processes to the times we live in. Tulerie implemented a no-cancellation penalty and encouraged users to be transparent about their health, for example, and By Rotation informed members of Covid-19 Safety Instructions, applying a strict rule of cleaning before sending and returning and partnering with Oxwash, a specialized and eco-responsible cleaning service offered to users with a discount code. Items are also encouraged to be exchanged by delivery rather than in person. The virtues of a common closet With an average of 40 percent of clothes left hanging, unworn, in our closets in Europe alone, the P2P loan presents an opportunity to reduce consumption and waste. As Kabra-Davies explains, the shift to an ephemeral and shared wardrobe not only impacted her style, but also her purchasing choices. I can follow the items that I have listed on my profile and list everything I buy, and have noticed that I am buying much better quality parts than before on a rotational basis. Now I would buy two coins every six weeks on average when I was working in finance, I would buy three or four times as many. So I became much more self-aware on a personal level. Do we all need to have the same identical dress each? Or could we share? There are of course also financial advantages. We just had a transaction where a user loaned out a dress three times and ended up getting 85% of its retail price back, Kabra-Davies explains. I searched for the same dress online and it was selling for 50% off the retail price, so with the cost of selling it would only have received 35% of the retail price. With the possibility of renting a room in the future, not only are we forced to consider better care of the clothes, but also the quality of the clothes we buy in the first place. Likewise, clothing rental ensures that a fashion item is much more likely to reach the # 30Clothes mark (a slow fashion initiative focused on conscious consumption). People have really changed the way they spend their money, says Tuleries Gross. They want experiences more than things and people are more and more used to sharing, not owning, whether it’s apartments, office space, cars or even pets. . We believe clothing is the next avenue for this.

