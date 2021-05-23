Fashion
Grunge vs glam: Are we ready to dress for the summer? | Fashion
WWhen artist Julie Houts started shopping for dresses to wear for her first post-lockdown events, she realized people were splitting into two tribes: those who adopted a fun and sexy look and those who sought a low-key look. Do not look at me. atmosphere.
Even among my friends, I noticed that they fell roughly into two camps, says Houts, who was previously a womenswear designer at J Crew. Women who feel ready to put on something really fun, sexy, and outrageous and step back into the world, and another camp who feel they want a quieter approach to dressing after the pandemic.
Statistics seem to support the theory that, with more of us getting vaccinated, many are willing to ditch their sweatpants and flip flops for work from home in favor of stripped out outwear. Digitalloft found that internet searches for high heels were up 14% last week, while loungewear and sweatpants were down (58% and 24% respectively). According to retail analysts Edited, the word sexy appears in 10% of all retailers in recent product descriptions.
The sex appeal is back, says retail analyst Avery Faigen of Edited. People want to look and feel good again.
It’s certainly visible in pop culture. Billie Eilish ditched her baggy style for a fetish corset and gloves on the British cover Vogue; there has been an increase in sales of men’s micro-shorts; and TikTok star Addison Rae wore a micro bralette on the MTV price red carpet last week. Recent covers of It and Vanity Fair respectively feature singer Kacey Musgraves and actress Issa Rae in some of the most provocative poses of their careers. Brands such as men’s fashion retailer Suitsupply and Wrigleys have both suggested that we dress for a Bacchanalian age of bachelor and ready to mingle.
If 2019 was Hot Girl Summer according to the success of rapper Megan Thee Stallions, and 2020 was about staying home and wearing a mask, 2021 will be marked. vaxxed and waxed by online commentators describing the fully vaccinated and ready to re-emerge mentality. Saturday Night Live even made a sketch, featuring guest host Maya Rudolph hosting a pandemic game show called Snatched! Vaxed! or waxed!
But not all of us are comfortable adopting a sexy summer look. Away from Hot Girl Summer, a writer dubbed this state of being blob girl summer.
Houtss’s latest artwork shows two women in their post-pandemic outfit: one in a hot pink dress like the Cher, revealing a strappy dress, and a second in gray-green loungewear, nervously sitting under a tarpaulin. It came from a personal place.
I made this drawing after spending way too much time trying to find dresses to wear for the first events I will attend, she says. Most of the dresses I saw on the market were super outgoing and festive and had a strong Hot Girl Summer energy.
The woman on the left represents that exuberant prospect, and the woman on the right is more of what I feel, who is still gentle and vulnerable physically, mentally and emotionally. I’m obviously excited to be back to a more normal life, but I still kind of feel like I want to be unseen, invisible at will and more anonymous. I feel like I want some privacy.
Psychologist Dr Dawnn Karen comments: Some people prefer external validation as opposed to internal validation, and they will seek that external validation that they missed throughout the pandemic year because they were not surrounded by loved ones, colleagues and friends.
It coincides with comments from Gaps CEO Sonia Syngal in March when she spoke of a peacock effect: dressing to impress after the pandemic. Karen believes that during the pandemic people started dressing for themselves and sought internal validation, but after vaccination they will pivot in the opposite direction, going for what she calls a dopamine dressing.
They will appreciate the compliments they receive in person and the compliments they have missed throughout the pandemic.
Karen believes people who learned how to access an internal level of validation during the pandemic will stay in their loungewear. Those who have learned to seek internal validation will simply wear whatever they want, sweatpants, comfortable clothing, as they seek validation on the inside. Neither is true nor false, she said.
Fashion shoppers see these looks combined into a hybrid aesthetic that Natalie Kingham, global fashion manager at Matchesfashion, calls the sexy news. The laid-back and laid-back elements of our current daily dress code have evolved, she says, into an effortless cooler look that contrasts with stylish and uplifting pieces that feel sexy and uplifting but still very versatile.
Holly Tenser, head of women’s clothing purchasing at Browns, predicts that even our sweatshirts (will get) bolder. Echoing Katie Holmess’ viral moment last year combining a bra and a cardigan (bradigan), Tenser mentions New York designer Danielle Guizio and the safety pin cardigans and knits designed to be worn with nothing underneath.
Karen concludes: I would say: you just have to find the right balance.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]