Grunge vs glam: Are we ready to dress for the summer? | Fashion

WWhen artist Julie Houts started shopping for dresses to wear for her first post-lockdown events, she realized people were splitting into two tribes: those who adopted a fun and sexy look and those who sought a low-key look. Do not look at me. atmosphere.

Even among my friends, I noticed that they fell roughly into two camps, says Houts, who was previously a womenswear designer at J Crew. Women who feel ready to put on something really fun, sexy, and outrageous and step back into the world, and another camp who feel they want a quieter approach to dressing after the pandemic.

Statistics seem to support the theory that, with more of us getting vaccinated, many are willing to ditch their sweatpants and flip flops for work from home in favor of stripped out outwear. Digitalloft found that internet searches for high heels were up 14% last week, while loungewear and sweatpants were down (58% and 24% respectively). According to retail analysts Edited, the word sexy appears in 10% of all retailers in recent product descriptions.

The sex appeal is back, says retail analyst Avery Faigen of Edited. People want to look and feel good again.

It’s certainly visible in pop culture. Billie Eilish ditched her baggy style for a fetish corset and gloves on the British cover Vogue; there has been an increase in sales of men’s micro-shorts; and TikTok star Addison Rae wore a micro bralette on the MTV price red carpet last week. Recent covers of It and Vanity Fair respectively feature singer Kacey Musgraves and actress Issa Rae in some of the most provocative poses of their careers. Brands such as men’s fashion retailer Suitsupply and Wrigleys have both suggested that we dress for a Bacchanalian age of bachelor and ready to mingle.

If 2019 was Hot Girl Summer according to the success of rapper Megan Thee Stallions, and 2020 was about staying home and wearing a mask, 2021 will be marked. vaxxed and waxed by online commentators describing the fully vaccinated and ready to re-emerge mentality. Saturday Night Live even made a sketch, featuring guest host Maya Rudolph hosting a pandemic game show called Snatched! Vaxed! or waxed!

But not all of us are comfortable adopting a sexy summer look. Away from Hot Girl Summer, a writer dubbed this state of being blob girl summer.

Houtss’s latest artwork shows two women in their post-pandemic outfit: one in a hot pink dress like the Cher, revealing a strappy dress, and a second in gray-green loungewear, nervously sitting under a tarpaulin. It came from a personal place.

I made this drawing after spending way too much time trying to find dresses to wear for the first events I will attend, she says. Most of the dresses I saw on the market were super outgoing and festive and had a strong Hot Girl Summer energy.

The woman on the left represents that exuberant prospect, and the woman on the right is more of what I feel, who is still gentle and vulnerable physically, mentally and emotionally. I’m obviously excited to be back to a more normal life, but I still kind of feel like I want to be unseen, invisible at will and more anonymous. I feel like I want some privacy.

Psychologist Dr Dawnn Karen comments: Some people prefer external validation as opposed to internal validation, and they will seek that external validation that they missed throughout the pandemic year because they were not surrounded by loved ones, colleagues and friends.

Forget those sweatpants that homework might be coming to an end. Photograph: Jozef Polc / Alamy

It coincides with comments from Gaps CEO Sonia Syngal in March when she spoke of a peacock effect: dressing to impress after the pandemic. Karen believes that during the pandemic people started dressing for themselves and sought internal validation, but after vaccination they will pivot in the opposite direction, going for what she calls a dopamine dressing.

They will appreciate the compliments they receive in person and the compliments they have missed throughout the pandemic.

Karen believes people who learned how to access an internal level of validation during the pandemic will stay in their loungewear. Those who have learned to seek internal validation will simply wear whatever they want, sweatpants, comfortable clothing, as they seek validation on the inside. Neither is true nor false, she said.

Fashion shoppers see these looks combined into a hybrid aesthetic that Natalie Kingham, global fashion manager at Matchesfashion, calls the sexy news. The laid-back and laid-back elements of our current daily dress code have evolved, she says, into an effortless cooler look that contrasts with stylish and uplifting pieces that feel sexy and uplifting but still very versatile.

Holly Tenser, head of women’s clothing purchasing at Browns, predicts that even our sweatshirts (will get) bolder. Echoing Katie Holmess’ viral moment last year combining a bra and a cardigan (bradigan), Tenser mentions New York designer Danielle Guizio and the safety pin cardigans and knits designed to be worn with nothing underneath.

Karen concludes: I would say: you just have to find the right balance.