Shenandoah hits the mark in Lynchburg in the ODAC championship | Nvdaily

Shenandoah University lost a crush in Game 3 of the ODAC Baseball Tournament Championship Series against Lynchburg on Saturday and failed to win a third straight conference title.

SU (31-11), who led by four runs in the seventh inning and two in the final frame, saw Lynchburg rally three runs late in the ninth to come away with a 9-8 victory. The victory gave Lynchburg their first ODAC title since 2012 and an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Shenandoah, which was classified in the D3baseball.com/National The Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Top 25 all season long waited until Sunday night if he had received any of six overall NCAA playoff offers.

The 4th SU and second-seeded Lynchburg (34-13) faced off for a run in the first two sets on the decisive Saturday of the third game of the best-of-three championship series before Shenandoah broke a tie 4 -4 with two points. In the third. SU added singles in the sixth and seventh to take an 8-4 lead, but saw Lynchburg cut that deficit in half with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

With Shenandoah leading 8-6 in the bottom of the ninth, SU reliever Ethan Laird led the set, hitting Avery Neaves down 1-2. Lynchburgs PJ Alvaros, who was named tournament’s MVP, followed with a two-run home run to tie the game.

Gavin Collins made a single and was sacrificed at second base for the innings, first out, and pinch hitter Avery Combs led in the winning run with only left Cade Templeton.

Frankie Ritter went 3-for-5 to plate Saturday to lead Shenandoah, while Grant Thompson and Matt Moon – who hit his first career homerun with a two-run shot in the third that put SU 6-4 – each had two hits.

Shenandoahs Colby Martin, who had six more championship series wins and 21 for 37 (.568) in the ODAC tournament, has made the all-tournament team alongside Ritter and teammate Haden Madagan.

The SU and Lynchburg split the first two games of the championship series on Friday afternoon, with Shenandoah retiring to a 12-5 win in Game 1 before Lynchburg reciprocated with an 11-5 win in the second game.

Thompson, Martin and Keegan Woolford each had three hits to lead Shenandoah’s 14-stroke offense in Game 1, and Woolford, Pearce Bucher and Madagan each had two RBIs.

Laird took the win in Game 1 on Friday after pitching 2 shutout innings and limiting Lynchburg to a hit by walking three, hitting two batters and striking out three. Laird inherited two baserunners when he came in without an out in the bottom of the sixth with the game tied 5-5, but escaped a bases loaded jam with a strikeout and a first groundout.

Shenandoah ace Tad Dean pitched over five innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits, three walks and one strikeout in Game 1, and Templeton pitched the final inning for SU and allowed a hit and a walk and took out three. .

In Game 2, Lynchburg, playing as the visiting team, racked up a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning before Shenandoah cut the deficit with a solo home run from Woolford in the bottom of the fourth and three more runs into the fourth. fifth.

Lynchburg completed their lead with two runs each in the seventh and ninth innings.

Ritter, Martin and Woolford (two RBIs) each had two hits for Shenandoah in Game 2, and Reilly Owen took the loss – his first of the season – after allowing five runs (three earned) in just two innings. .