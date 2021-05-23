3 wedding planners assess dress codes after COVID

In case no one remembers, I was going to a lot of weddings and I mean a lot. The tour was such a part of my social life that I wrote about my experiences and discoveries, and I shared my outfit research quite regularly here on Who What Wear. It is not surprising, however, due to the pandemic that these invitations stopped rolling a little over a year ago and are only starting to come back now that couples have more options to organize. safe gatherings again. Between those that have been fully postponed and the “real weddings” that now follow the micro-weddings that took place during the quarantine periods, it’s about to be a busy summer, but I’ve noticed something different in many invitations that have come my way

While about 90% of the weddings I went to before were strictly black ties, it seems like the casualness of post-COVID life is making its way into the world of events as well. Cocktail dress, formal and even unique dress codes such as “garden chic” and “colorful formal” are appearing more and more on invitations. Since I’m the one my friends and family come to when they need help with their groceries, I know others are in the same boat.

But is it really possible that the iconic black tie dress code is dying? As for what brides themselves wear, Fashion company recently reportedfollowing: “With more weddings going outside during the pandemic, brides have turned to partings, blazers, mini dresses and jumpsuits.” Aside from the location factor, the article attributes the change to both the way the wedding planning was rushed after COVID as well as the influence of Gen Z, which not only promotes individuality at- beyond the classic wedding dress, but also “[thinks] the big party with hundreds of guests seems overwhelmed.

Lulled by this information as well as my own observations, I recently decided to reach out to a few top wedding planners to hear their shots. While their views have varied, one thing has been made very clear: Even though she’s on hiatus or experiencing a temporary decline, the Black Tie is not and never will be dead. Good news for my dress collection, I must say. To read exactly what Guerdy Abraira, Jung Lee, andLindsey shaktman I have to say, just keep scrolling and enjoy some of my wedding dress choices along the way.