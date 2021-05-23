Connect with us

Lizzo sizzles in a strapless lilac mini dress as she steps out in Los Angeles

Published

42 seconds ago

on

By


Lizzo sizzles in a strapless lilac mini dress paired with red sunglasses and a purple wig as she steps out in Los Angeles

By Aisha Nozari for Mailonline

Published: | Update:

Lizzo looked distinctively fierce when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday in a lilac strapless mini dress.

Pairing the low-cut thigh dress with a pair of open heels, Lizzo, 33, also sported a cascading lavender-colored wig as she stepped out of a black van.

The musician donned bright red flame-shaped sunglasses as she spent a night on the town.

Wow: Lizzo, 33, looked generally fierce when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday in a lilac strapless mini dress

Lizzo kept her things safe in a miniature white purse and rocked a cool metallic manicure.

She accessorized with two dainty chain necklaces and springing from underneath her wig were silver earrings.

Lizzo looked stunning in a glam face and covered her mouth and nose with a white mask as per pandemic protocol as she walked into a room.

It comes after Lizzo twerks in front of a Captain America impersonator as she makes a cheeky reference to her dirty escapades with Chris Evans.

Stylish: Pairing the low-cut thigh-high dress with a pair of open heels, Lizzo also sported a lavender-hued waterfall wig as she stepped out of a black van

Earlier in May, the singer mocked her failed attempt to woo Evans via Instagram last month as she shared a clip of her dance suggestively in front of a man dressed as the superhero Evans is known to be shown on the big screen.

“Official update from @chrisevans” Lizzo captioned the video with tongue, dancing women and fiery emojis.

The star could be seen on Hollywood Blvd alongside her boyfriend Shelby Swain who also caused a storm in front of the man in costume.

Evening: The musician also wore bright red flame-shaped sunglasses as she spent a night on the town

New look: Lizzo wore a long wig

Fans have requested regular updates from the singer after she revealed she was drunk on DMd Evans to ‘pull it off’.

Last month, Lizzo shared more of her DMs on Instagram with her celebrity crush Evans.

It all started when the Truth Hurts hitmaker sent Evans a drunken flirty message to ‘shoot him’ and admitted to her fans what she had done, writing: ‘Don’t drink and DM, the children. ”

Bag it up: Lizzo kept her things safe in a miniature white purse and rocked a cool metallic manicure

Protocol: Lizzo looked stunning in a glamorous face and covered her mouth and nose with a white mask in accordance with pandemic protocol as she walked to a room

Shortly after, the 39-year-old action star wrote to her: ‘No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I did worse on this app lol.

In the latest update, Lizzo revealed their conversation when a little further down, hitmaker Cuz I Love You replied, “ Well … they say you miss 100% of the shots you never take, ( and even though I didn’t send it as a jerk), I’m glad you know I exist now.

Evans then wrote: ‘Of course I do! I am a fan! Keep up the good work! xxx. ‘

This all stems from an April 18 post on TikTok in which Lizzo confessed that she wanted to marry Evans and called him a “ rare breed. ”

Having Fun With: This comes after Lizzo twerks in front of a Captain America impersonator as she made a cheeky reference to her dirty escapades with Chris Evans

Funny: Lizzo captioned the clip with a tongue out, dancing women and a fiery emoji

