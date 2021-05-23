Slow fashion brand Matchali Beachwear supports charities with handmade clothes

We could all use a little more sea vitamin in our lives right now, but the Parisian founder of the cool fashion label Matchali swimwear tells us that you can always feel free and happy in his designs made for the tropics.

Options: Tell us a little more about Matchali Beachwear that we understand you started in 2016 to support a charity in Calcutta, India.

Virginie Dupuis: That’s right. I had met Julie Das, the Kuala Lumpur-based coordinator of a small organization called Balo, based in Kolkata. Julie is French but supports the school of Balos with all her heart. She lived in Kolkata for two years and is very close to India as her husband and family are from Kolkata.

And what prompted you to not only support them, but also to start a business to do so?

I was very interested in the charity as soon as I heard about it. So I followed Julie to India for the first time in December 2015 to see what they were doing and immediately fell in love with the organization. The kids and the teachers are doing such an amazing job that I really wanted to help them. They are so inspiring but let’s not forget the power of the women who founded Balo either. All of them have different backgrounds, backgrounds and cultures, but all give a lot of love and have put together such a good educational program for these slum children. Being involved as an active sponsor gave me the energy to create Matchali.

It’s an interesting name. Does it mean fish in Hindi?

Yes. I had bought a small fish accessory made entirely with thread by Indian women from a fair trade store in the Kolkatas flower market. When Julie pushed me to start my small business, my first question was what to call it. I really wanted a strong symbol that would relate to my first visit to Calcutta and I thought the fish was the perfect symbol, having bought it the day before. It also helps that my sign is the water element and that the fish in Asia, according to the science of feng shui, represents wealth and prosperity. The perfect name!

But Matchali Beachwear supports other charities besides Balo, doesn’t it?

I am happy to support organizations that help talented people who want to create a better future for their children. Three of the tailors I work with are from charities like Lady Ayaz, a sewing center in Klang; Tanma Women, a cooperative run by and for Burmese refugee women; and Greater Action, a 100% volunteer-run charity focused on improving the lives of refugees in and around Kuala Lumpur. I was raised by strong women and I truly believe that when women support each other amazing things happen.

What inspires Matchalis creations?

Summer. Color. Handprinted fabric usually inspires me but as a rule my dresses are made for women of all shapes and sizes, all in limited quantities because I believe your clothes should be as unique as you are. The Matchalis accessory line is inspired by my own needs when I’m on vacation, like my favorite Beach Kit, which includes a relaxing pillow, bikini beach bag, sarong, and macram sunglasses straps.

Tell us about your many years of living in Asia, and now in Malaysia.

I found a balance here and learned how nothing is impossible if you learn from others. I love the diversity of the region … Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China, Thailand, Japan and more. All of them have different cultures, foods and landscapes, but the strong feeling of Asian family has always captivated and fascinated me.

Matchali Beachwears designs really evoke happy beach memories. Where would you like to go once the world seems safe again?

I am passionate about the beach and the diver. Two years ago we explored North Sulawesi and we think the diving is one of the best ever, along with Sipadan in Malaysia. So now I dream of Raja Ampat in Indonesia.

But do you have a list of favorite beaches?

There is too much fabulous paradise but some of my best memories include Turtle Beach in Pulau Perhentian, Redang, Lankayan and Datai Bay in Langkawi. A little further away are the beaches of the Maldives, Seychelles and Thailand.

What about the beaches in your home country?

The best and largest beaches in France can be found on the west coast. It is wild and beautiful. But personally, I love the beaches of the Côte d’Azur. They are smaller but the weather is nice all year round. But to experience the French Riviera at its best, visit in May, June, and September.

Which book would you take with you?

Theos Odyssey by Catherine Clement. This book opens up a world of spirituality and I love reading about Theo’s fabulous relationship with his aunt Martha.

You live in Damansara Heights, KL. What’s the perfect weekend for you?

It is beautiful here, surrounded by greenery, songs of birds and flowers. I love being in the jungle or waking up early, going for a two hour walk and just taking my time. I love spending time with my family and friends. Oh, and ride our Vespa around town to discover hidden gems!

