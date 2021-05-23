Guelph woman creates pet-friendly fashion for a good cause





GUELPH – Serena Deskur helps cats and dogs get stylish and also helps local humanitarian companies at the same time. The Guelph woman turned her passion for animal fashion from a hobby to a side activity. I wanted to do something to keep myself busy, Deskur said. She and my mother, a seamstress, had the idea that maybe I could start sewing. Wild Rover Co. was launched in January, with Deskurs 14-year-old Chihuahua Chancho being one of the first puppies to rock his debonair creations. After posting the image on social media, requests started coming in from across Canada, including one even from the UK. People love it, Deskur said. I am blown away by the responses I received. It motivates me to continue. From polka-dot bow ties to plaid bandanas, some of the proceeds from the clothing are donated to local shelters. I think a lot of people don’t realize we don’t get any government funding, said Natalie Thomas of the Guelph Humane Society. So we rely a lot on our supporters and our community and this is how we can help the animals. Deskur adds that her rescue dog she had as a child was the biggest inspiration in starting her business. It was a big part of my life, I had it for 16 years, she says. There are a lot of dogs and animals that need our help and support so I’m happy if I can give back. Deskur says she can’t wait to create matching sets for pet owners and their furry friends.







