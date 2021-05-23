In Zimbabwe, women are looking for aquamarine





To extract aquamarine, the men said, workers first remove the plants and topsoil (setting them aside so they can be replaced later), then dig up the rock , a combination of feldspar, quartz and mica called pegmatite. Aquamarine is usually embedded in pegmatite, so women drill a few feet into the rock and then use gel explosives to detonate it. They use hammers that weigh around 16 pounds and chisels, jackhammers, and hand breakers to release gems. Zimbaquas mine coordinator Rumbidzai Gwinji said miners are always excited when they find something. They dance, they sing, she said, they are not afraid to show their emotions. Depending on the color, aquamarines can sell for anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand US dollars per carat. Mr Rosenkrantz declined to say how much aquamarine the mine produced, but said that in April it donated just over two pounds of gemstones that could be used in fine jewelry and over 100 pounds of inferior stones. The stones are shipped to Bangkok to be cut and polished, but partners hope to train some women in the coming year to do the work there. Even before the mine opened, partners pledged that 10% of Zimbaquas profits would go to community projects selected by the women. This year, a non-profit organization, Zimbaqua Vision, is being created so that the money can be used for a community center that will house a primary school, a pediatric clinic and a craft training center. Snohetta, an architectural firm based in New York and Oslo, donates its space design work in partnership with a local architect. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with the expectation that the opening will take place in early 2022. Empowering women in mining is something that would hardly be on the radar in the West, said Craig Dykers, a founding partner of Snohetta. This is one of the reasons I find it powerful; it broadens our spectrum of understanding. It’s like a thorn in a lion’s foot, it’s the smallest things that have the biggest impact.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos