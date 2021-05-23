What Man City president Khaldoon Al-Mubarak told Under-18 coach Carlos Vicens after his latest academy success

Manchester City president Khaldoon Al-Mubarak was impressed with how the academy won yet another trophy, becoming national champions of the U18 Premier League on Saturday.
The U18s propelled Manchester United to the North Division title earlier this month in an exciting title race, giving City the chance to become domestic champions against South Division winner Fulham.
City were quickly out of the blocks, led by exciting Sam Edozie, as they took a 2-0 lead in seven minutes and were three at the break to retreat from the 3-1 winners.
And while the presentation phase was being prepared, City President Al-Mubarak took to the pitch with CEO Ferran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain to watch the youngsters lift their trophy – completing thus their status as current holders of each trophy at the academy level.
After a conversation with the president, U18 head coach Carlos Vicens told MEN Sport what the duo discussed.
“He wanted to congratulate us on this achievement, he was very happy to see how we fared today in the final,” said Vicens.
“He gave us the message to pass on to the players that he is very proud of what we have achieved this season. I also thank him for seeing a game which is important to us, they have the priority of the first team, but seeing that these people, not just him but the CEO, the athletic director, the academy director, everyone is supporting the team in an important game for us here, you are very grateful for them to be here. “
Vicens said the character shown by his young side in the final two months of their title race and national final bodes well for their chances of reaching City’s first team.
He said: “More than winning the trophy is knowing that when you play for Man City you have to be able to handle the pressure that it means to play for Man City.
“In all the competitions you face and compete in you are supposed to be doing really well. It has been one of the best things this season, we knew we had to be on top because that’s what it says our badge.
“In our style, never winning out of place is always winning in our style and our concepts.
“Having to do what we’ve been doing for the past two months has been a great experience, a great learning, an opportunity to feel what it means to have the pressure to win titles.
“Going through these times when you have to win, playing like we do, brings that extra experience that you need before you have the opportunity to join the first team. It prepares you for this very moment.
“If it’s not at this club, because obviously it’s not easy to be successful at this club, it prepares you to play at any level at any other club. It’s been a great two months. . “
