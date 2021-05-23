The return of historic clothing

In 1902, Lady Mary Victoria Curzon, Vicereine of India, commissioned a spectacular dress from the famous House of Worth in Paris. The off-the-shoulder dress would be made of golden silk taffeta and embroidered with silver and gold threads in a pattern that resembled overlapping peacock feathers. In the center of the “eye” of each feather, a blue-green beetle wing has been sewn into place.

The dress would feature panels embroidered by the Kishan Chand workshop in Delhi, whose work Curzon had grown to love. The panels went to Paris by boat to be made into a robe, which was sent back to India in time for a coronation ball held to mark the succession of a new Emperor and Empress of India, the King of Great Britain Edward VII and Queen Alexandra.

A century later, dress historian Cathy Hay encountered this fascinating dress in a glittering display case at Kedleston Hall, the British home and the final resting place of the Curzons. Even though the metal wires had tarnished badly, Hay was stunned. “It was like the scene in Wayne’s World where there’s that perfect guitar, “said Hay.” It had that soft lighting, that glow. It was one of those times when the heavens open and the angels sing. And I started to think, ‘How was this done?’ “

Hay didn’t know it yet, but her quest to find out would stay with her for over a decade. During her investigations, she would become obsessed with the hidden history of regional crafts and world trade, struggle to find the time and money to reproduce the garment on her own, and stumble upon painful truths that underpin many historical garments.

In recent years, a growing legion of historic customers, like Hay, have begun painstakingly sourcing rare fabrics and spending hours sewing them with tiny stitches so they can wear clothes that are hundreds of years old. A dressmaker, Bernadette Banner, arguably the most popular historical costume designer on Youtube, has attracted a million subscribers since launching her channel in mid-2018. Another, Abby Cox, started it Youtube in March 2020 and reached 100,000 subscribers by the end of the year. A Facebook group dedicated to people who make and wear historically inspired clothing on a daily basis has over 9,000 members.

The specific style of embroidery on the peacock robe is called zardozi, which comes from two Persian words: zar or zarin, meaning “gold”, and dozi, meaning “seam”. | (Cathy Hay / Courtesy Craftsmanship Quarterly)

Lords of time

What is it that attracts all this enthusiasm? Many see the process as a practical, experiential history lesson, or even as a kind of time travel. They learn the story that would otherwise be lost; and techniques that have created a kind of quality in clothing that is increasingly difficult to find. Seeing historic clothing in a museum can be informative, but there is nothing like reliving what it was like to make bustling shirts and corsets, hats and dresses from scratch, or them. put on your body. For people like Hay, the work gives the wearer an idea of ​​what it was like to experience in earlier times; it also teaches them the enduring value of natural fabrics, which have been largely abandoned in favor of cheap synthetic alternatives. On another level, “it’s playing with identity and deciding who you are,” says Hay. “It feels like we’re not quite in this world. I like to feel like a Time Lord.”

In the 2019 film version of Greta Gerwig from Little woman, Jo March (played by Saoirse Ronan) wakes up on Christmas morning wearing a mishmash of clothes: a long white nightgown, blue knee-high socks, a dark green frock coat with gold embroidery and Rust-colored calf-length drawers with ribbing at the cuffs. For her needs, she had simply donned whatever would keep her warm on a long winter’s night, but I found the aesthetic irresistible.

My mom taught me to sew when I was so young, I don’t remember learning. In high school, I made some of my own clothes, including a few ankle-length skirts and pairs of drawers, the often ruffled underwear that preceded the underwear. The glimpse of Jo’s drawers made me want to redo them, and I found myself make three pairs.

I never quite fit in with society or fashion, and for a long time I struggled to find modern clothes that fit or flatter my body. I am small, with a very high waist and a soft round stomach. As I explored historic tailoring and fashion, I discovered skirt and dress styles that pair surprisingly well with a shape like mine. Sewing and wearing these clothes also allows me to bring romantic and fantasy elements into my style. There is something satisfying about feeling like the heroine of a costumed drama when everyone looks like they’ve stepped out of a yoga class. And, after browsing online, I found a collective of designers as thrilled as I was by the rustle of a long, loose skirt or the aesthetic of ribbing and lace. I had come across a not-so-secret clan of cunning story nerds, and I felt right at home.

