76-year-old ‘fashion influencer’ takes Storm Instagram

Instagram influencers brace themselves as a fierce competitor comes your way. Yes, you heard right. Do you want to know how? She is a 76-year-old grandmother. Whether it’s the shoe challenge or the elimination of the outfit change coil, this dadi can pull off any trend on the internet. And this fashion influencer is in no mood to stop. Operating under the username “mr._and_mrs._verma”, the Instagram account has over 11,000 followers. Viral trending videos can be seen on the social media page.

the Account features the 76-year-old with her husband as they both try their hand at what’s new to the market. At first glance, it looks like the couple were persuaded by their granddaughter to jump on the internet and show the world that age is just a number. As the Instagram biography says, “playing cool after the 70s,” the old couple don’t hesitate to give their subscribers the daily dose of entertainment.

Although the couple are regularly featured on the account, it was the 76-year-old grandmother who helmed the series. Her quirky but adorable looks in her granddaughter’s clothes can give fashion influencers a run for their money.

The most viewed shoe challenge video on the page with over 1.2 million views shows the 70-year-old transforming in style. The Instagram Reels depicts her flipping a shoe over as she sat in traditional attire. As the change unfolds, the dadi is seen killing off the urban look in a cute short skirt while still bursting with confidence.

The 76-year-old is getting a lot of support for her unique content. On the shoe challenge video, one user commented, “Dadi killed him.” Another user said, “She killed like a queen (sic)” while praising her appearance.

