Malaika Arora in Green Spaghetti Strap Dress Looks Effortless on Dating Arhaan

Malaika Aroras’ sartorial choices deserve to be inspired. It’s safe to say that she never has a bad day with her wardrobe choices, whether it’s a statement dress on the red carpet or a stylish and comfy dress while enjoying a day on the town.

MALAIKA ARORA IN AN OLIVE GREEN SHIRT DRESS

Malaika Arora was pictured outside her parents’ residence in Mumbai with her son Arhaan Khan on May 23. For the outing, Malaika, as usual, was dressed impeccably and made us all want to steal a page from her style book.

For a visit to her parents, Malaika chose to wear an olive green dress and looked effortless. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and spaghetti straps. The set also had backless details which added a chic look to the outfit.

The maxi dress is a perfect look for a casual outing or an elegant lunch with friends, and Malaika killed the look. She wore the dress with a pair of Reebok slippers, a bracelet, a silver clutch and a black printed mask. Malaika tied her locks into a sleek bun and went for a makeup-free look.

Earlier today, Malaika took to her Instagram account to talk about hope and finding strength during this difficult time. She shared a black and white photo of herself doing yoga with a long caption.

ON THE WORK FRONT

Malaika Arora is a fitness fanatic who continues to share workout videos on her social media grips. She recently appeared on the reality show, Star vs Food. The actress made her mother’s recipe for Malabar Fish Curry on the show.

