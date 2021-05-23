Malaika Arora in Green Spaghetti Strap Dress Looks Effortless on Dating Arhaan

Malaika Arora was pictured with her son Arhaan in Mumbai today. She was wearing an olive green spaghetti strap dress with a black mask.
Malaika Arora with her son Arhaan Khan. Photo: Yogen Shah
Malaika Aroras’ sartorial choices deserve to be inspired. It’s safe to say that she never has a bad day with her wardrobe choices, whether it’s a statement dress on the red carpet or a stylish and comfy dress while enjoying a day on the town.
MALAIKA ARORA IN AN OLIVE GREEN SHIRT DRESS
Malaika Arora Photo: Yogen Shah
Malaika Arora was pictured outside her parents’ residence in Mumbai with her son Arhaan Khan on May 23. For the outing, Malaika, as usual, was dressed impeccably and made us all want to steal a page from her style book.
Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan Photo: Yogen Shah
For a visit to her parents, Malaika chose to wear an olive green dress and looked effortless. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and spaghetti straps. The set also had backless details which added a chic look to the outfit.
Malaika Arora Photo: Yogen Shah
The maxi dress is a perfect look for a casual outing or an elegant lunch with friends, and Malaika killed the look. She wore the dress with a pair of Reebok slippers, a bracelet, a silver clutch and a black printed mask. Malaika tied her locks into a sleek bun and went for a makeup-free look.
Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan Photo: Yogen Shah
Earlier today, Malaika took to her Instagram account to talk about hope and finding strength during this difficult time. She shared a black and white photo of herself doing yoga with a long caption.
See his message:
ON THE WORK FRONT
Malaika Arora is a fitness fanatic who continues to share workout videos on her social media grips. She recently appeared on the reality show, Star vs Food. The actress made her mother’s recipe for Malabar Fish Curry on the show.
READ ALSO | Arjun Kapoor talks about dating Malaika Arora and respecting her past
READ ALSO | Malaika Arora presents her birthday wishes to actress De Dana Dan, Aditi Govitrikar
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit