An essential | Massapequa, NY Patch





At the risk of causing controversy, let me just say that I believe once upon a time there was the ‘little black dress’, indispensable to every woman inhabiting the amazing world of New York City.

I should also add that although I haven’t lived in the Empire State for many years, I will one day consider myself “a New Yorker”. I remember my very first Christmas bonus going to get this coveted item (hopefully on sale) from Bonwit. Of course, I found it and not for sale, but it became my “go to” choice for the next five years. I treasured this cute dress until it literally fell apart decades later.

In the years leading up to marriage and domestic life, owning a “little black dress” was vital. Decades later, even as time and life went on, it was often replaced. However, the successors of the original only varied in size and price. The essential garment and the confidence it inspired never really changed. The basic design had no ruffles, buttons, or pleats. It has come in ebony silk, rayon, linen and more recently polyester.

Thought about it yesterday as I acted on the advice of a NYT contributor, I decided to unload aging clothes from an overcrowded closet. Reluctantly, I admit that I now own more than one version of the “Little Black Dress”.

Basically because I cherished each and every one I owned, I rarely had them, and there are now many ….. ???????? Well, no need to divulge all of my secrets. Let me admit that I own more than one.

As they lay limply side by side on my pale blue duvet, they apparently registered other changes in my life as well. Not only because of the fluctuating sizes, but also the different lengths. I remember a season when the “little black dress” was not so small, but at the ankle. Suddenly the fashion edict changed. The following season, the length of the rigorous garment becomes mid-calf. Ah yes, I still have both. However, today there has indeed been a sad moment. I had to admit that I no longer needed my favorite item of clothing; a silk armor that has always given me the confidence that I can face the world and its inhabitants. Once the sleek jet black sheath was donned, I was no longer a shy introvert, but became a confident woman. Sadly now, while my closet has a version for any event, they are no longer in vogue. Yes, I have grown older, but youth has never been a prerequisite for owning and wearing “The Little Black Dress”. I wonder if it was a mixture of fear, political differences, or a growing reality that nothing is everlasting that abruptly caused women to abandon the intense raven drama and yearn for the brighter hues of the sun. , flowers and hope. Can we possibly blame Covid for this sudden break in the philosophy of a well-dressed woman? Of course, I admire all the women who folded their little black dresses and donated them to a good cause, but I still can’t part with mine. Maybe I’ll keep one, or maybe two, and wear them occasionally with a shiny scarf as a talisman while remembering the music from yesterday. Indeed, it was a beautiful season in life and not to be forgotten.

