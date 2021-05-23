YouTuber wears the colors of the trans flag

Dutch YouTuber NikkieTutorials amazed by her outfits at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Her dresses featured the trans flag.

Eurovision songwriter Nikkie de Jager wowed fans with her animated chops during the show.

The YouTuber became host outfits in the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and the grand final turned many heads. Not only did her dresses look great, but they were also a silent nod to transgender rights.

Here are the NikkieTutorials Eurovision 2021 outfits in the colors of the trans flag.

NikkieTutorials Eurovision 2021 outfits explored

Eurovision Nikkies semi-final outfit

On Thursday, May 20, Dutch YouTuber-turned-host arrived at the Eurovision Song Contest in a shimmering black and silver bodycon dress.

Her gorgeous sheer dress had the colors of the transgender flag.

The 27-year-old’s outfit incorporated the blue, white and pink of the transgender flag.

On the day of the Eurovision Song Contest, the YouTube star posted pictures of herself in her stunning outfit to Instagram.

In the caption she wrote, I have the honor to represent the colors of the trans flag in my dress for tomorrow’s second semi-finals.

She also tagged the Maison the Faux design studio, which made the dress in her legend.

According to his official site, Maison the Faux, is a creative studio specializing in performance art, fashion and costume design.

NikkieTutorials Held for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021

In the finale on Saturday May 23, Nikkie appeared in a pristine purple-colored fairytale dress.

The dress was lightly studded and had a slit on one leg.

Taking it to her Instagram after the show, Nikkie posted the photo of herself in the surreal outfit. She wrote in the caption, a fairytale dress for the grand finale.

This dress also showed her support for transgender rights. It featured the blue, pink and white colors of the community flag at the neckline.

Nikkie revealed in the caption that this dress was created by Dutch fashion house Edwin Oudshoorn Couture.

Eurovision Song Contest host Nikkie de Jager turns out to be transgender

In January 2020 Nikkie posted a video about her Youtube channel NikkieTutorials titled, I go out, revealing that she is transgender.

In the moving video, the beauty blogger began by saying: Today I am here to share with you something that I have always wanted to share with you someday, but in my own situation, and it seems like this luck was taken from me,

Revealing her gender identity, the star said she wants to take back her power. Nikkie said, Planet Earth is full of labels and I have never felt comfortable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, with no rules, no labels and no restrictions.

Over the course of the 17 minutes, a lengthy Nikkie video described her difficult experiences, including blackmailing and intimidating those around her who knew she was a transgender person.

