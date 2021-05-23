Take a look at Nick Jonas’ Billboard Music Awards fashions! | Billboard Music Awards, Fashion, Nick Jonas

I’m a sucker for you Nick jonas, and all your red carpet looks!

The 28-year-old actor and musician hosts the Billboard Music Awards 2021 TONIGHT (May 23), and we look back at all of her red carpet and performance looks over the years.

pseudo has attended the annual show four times in the past six years – 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019!

In addition to attending, pseudo took the stage to present and perform, and he even won a few awards with his brothers.

the Jonas Brothers were nominated for a total of four awards, all in 2020, and they won three – Top Duo / Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for “Sucker”.

This year, the brothers will take the stage to close the show with their newly released song, “Leave Before You Love Me”, featuring Marshmello.

In the past, pseudo performed solo – “Jealous” in 2015 and “Close” in 2016 – and with his brothers in 2019, a medley of “Jealous”, “Cake By The Ocean” and “Sucker”.

We can’t wait to see pseudo at Billboard Music Awards 2021 TONIGHT (May 23), from 8 p.m. ET / PT on NBC.

Keep scrolling below to see all of Nick’s past Billboard Music Awards looks…

Red carpet 2015

2015 Performance of “Jaloux” Check out more photos here!

Red carpet 2016 See more smiley pictures here!

2016 Performance of “Close” with Tove Lo Click here for more pictures!

Red carpet 2018 See more pictures here!

Red carpet 2019 Discover the photos with his brothers HERE and the photos with his wife Priyanka chopra HERE!