Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball recruit: Rowan Brumbaugh, Braeden Moore and Gus Yalden to travel to Madison





Recruiting is the lifeblood of any great varsity track team, but keeping up with it as a fan can be difficult and time consuming at times. Well, try to condense all the recruiting news you can use in this biweekly post (or more often since we are in The Uncertain Times and there is no actual sports). It will include updates on current commitments, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on the players the Badgers are still chasing. We’re going to get down to business! Scheduled visits The weekend of June 18 will be a big weekend for Greg Gard and the men’s basketball team as they will host 2022 3-Star (Rivals only) PG Rowan brumbaugh of Northfield Mount Herman High School in Massachusetts on an official visit. Brumbaugh will be traveling to Georgetown (he is from Washington, DC) before seeing the Badgers and has a trip to Evanston, Illinois to see Northwestern at the end of June. His 247 profile indicates that Princeton is also warm in his recruiting, so the Tigers can get one of his last two official visits. 247’s Evan Flood and Rivals’ Jon McNamara made predictions that Brumbaugh would end up choosing Wisconsin, so Gard is likely hoping he can seal the deal when Brumbaugh is on campus. It should also be noted that PF 3 stars of 6 feet 8 inches and 210 pounds Braeden moore (Nashville, Tennessee) will be on campus the same weekend for his official visit. If things go perfectly, the Badgers could have their 2022 class essentially completed in a weekend in June. On June 14, the Badgers will have their 2023 goal on campus for an unofficial visit. 4 stars C Gus Yalden (De Pere) who plays for IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) Academy is gaining momentum in the Midwest in June where he will also see Nebraska, Iowa and State of Iowa. Standing at 6 feet 8 inches and weighing 240 pounds, Yalden has nearly 20 tenders and has been on top of Wisconsins for a very long time. Although he’s moved a bunch of things during his high school career, Gard told him the Badgers saw him as a prospect in the state and wanted him to see UW as his hometown school. Yalden is a tall, gentle shooting man who appears to be a prototypical Wisconsin player and has been compared to a young Nikola Jokic. While this is a noble and potentially unfair comparison, Yalden is extremely talented and would fit in perfectly with UW’s attacking style.

