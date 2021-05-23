Fashion’s sustainability claims can’t shake the review





With Earth Day in April, it's no surprise that sustainability claims in the apparel industry have been in the spotlight this spring. Actions in the United States and abroad are reminding fashion retailers of the importance of justifying claims of sustainability. Recently lobbying group Politically in fashion partnered with 40 organizations and individuals to submit a letter to the FTC asking the agency to conduct a full review of green guides. Citing an exponential growth in corporate sustainability claims, the group asked the FTC to provide more guidance on using the terms organic and sustainable. The Commission declined to provide specific definitions for either term when the agency last updated the guides in 2012. PoliticallyInFashion suggests that retailers are focusing more on sustainability claims and that consumers are more interested in retailers' environmental commitments, warrant further guidance on terms. The FTC is expected to undertake a review of Green Guides in 2022. The United States, however, is not the only country where sustainability claims are in the spotlight. Regulators around the world are taking a close look at clothing retailers' sustainability claims. In March, the Dutch Consumer and Markets Authority (ACM) letters sent to over 70 clothing companies reporting potentially misleading claims. As an example, ACM advised a retailer that offers consumers the online option to filter items by durability to explain what makes clothing sustainable. Director Edwin van Houten explained the importance of taking action in the clothing industry because for consumers the aspect of sustainability plays a major role in their purchasing decisions. As sustainability continues to influence consumers' purchasing decisions, consumer protection regulators will seek to ensure that these claims are true. Particularly because the FTC has yet to define the term sustainable, if your marketing team is to make any claims about the sustainability of the product, it is essential to have an accurate and up-to-date rationale that provides a reasonable basis for the claim. . For more information on sustainability claims or other green marketing issues, see our blog archives or visit our Publicity and Privacy Law Resource Center.







