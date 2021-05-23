Photographer Provo Brings Hope with “Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project” | Arts

In these uncertain times of pandemic, chaos, turmoil and anxiety, there are those who need the healing power of hope.
Without fanfare or notoriety, but rather a harmony of peace and tranquility, Provo resident Eugene Tapahe, his two daughters and his two friends have embarked on a journey over the past few months to bring the healing power of art, dance and music to the land and to a people who suffer and who suffer.
“Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project” is the gift that Tapahe and her group use to give hope to those who might be broken.
Tapahe is a former photo journalist who became an art and landscape photographer. He obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1992 and is trained in graphic design and web development.
Now, Tapahe travels across the country to capture photos of nature and wildlife, selling them at art shows and exhibitions. These works of art are museum quality premium framed photos.
The money from his art feeds and takes care of his family.
During the darker days of last spring’s pandemic, Tapahe lost a dear aunt to COVID-19. Art exhibitions have been closed across the country and Tapahes’ ability to care for his family has been severely curtailed.
One night during this season of devastation in his life, Tapahe had a dream. He was in Yellowstone National Park, watching the fields where the bison grazed.
He said he heard ringing and over a crest a woman in an Ojibwe dress appeared.
The most inspiration comes in our darkest moment, said Tapahe. But many turn away and do not follow through. I followed.
The dream gave birth to “Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project”.
Tapahe said his two daughters, both students of Brigham Young University, were planning to go to school or an internship after graduation, but they all stopped because of COVID.
We all had different reasons to heal and to hope, said Tapahe. This project has made us stronger.
During the first photoshoot, Dion, Erin, JoAnni, Sunni and I learned to work together, Tapahe said on this homepage. They weren’t role models. I was not a portrait photographer. It was embarrassing, frustrating and new. But, from the moment they started dancing on earth, everything changed. I felt what I felt in my dream of beauty and peace.
I cried. I could feel myself healed from the uncertainties of the slowed down world time. Listening to the jingles, I knew I was where I was supposed to be. I was doing what I was supposed to do and no matter how difficult this project had to be done, Tapahe said.
Several months later, the project is bigger than he imagined.
The support, love and encouragement from all over the world is inspiring. It motivates Dion, Erin, JoAnni, Sunni and I through our trials and hardships as we travel on our photoshoots. It has been beautiful, emotional, uplifting and most importantly, healing, said Tapahe.
You can even see in the photos how the project empowered the dancers, according to Tapahe.
It has given them autonomy, dignity, strength, beauty and they are united with nature and the environment. They are peaceful, said Tapahe.
The project unites the beauty of the land and the healing power of the Ojibwe jingle dress dance.
Our goal is to bring this healing power to the earth, to travel and capture a series of images to document the spiritual places where our ancestors once walked, said Tapahe.
As they toured the country, Tapahe said the project made people younger.
People could see something beautiful. We don’t just use photography, but music and dance are also art forms, said Tapahe. The traditional jingle dance is healing.
Now people around the world are looking for more information about the project and the Ojibwa tradition.
There is an ironic twist in the story of Tapahes’ journey.
Just as Tapahe made her dream come true during a global pandemic, the jingle dress story would come from a dream another worried father had 100 years ago during the Spanish flu pandemic. His young daughter was very ill and possibly on the verge of death.
The father, an Ojibwe from central Minnesota, had a dream that showed him how to make a jingle dress. If he made the dress, it would cure his very sick daughter.
In the dream, there were four robes of the four sacred colors of the Ojibwe. He saw four women dance in a forward line, never distracted by the spinning or dancing backwards. It was always a forward movement in a clockwise circle around the drums.
Like Tapahe, the Ojibwés followed suit and the jingle dress was created. Jingles were originally made from the pewter lids of chewing tobacco lids formed into a cone and sown on the robe.
The dancing took place and according to tradition the little girl got better and better until she was able to dance with the others.
What’s cool is that I didn’t even know the origin of the Ojibwe jingle dress, Tapahe said. It wasn’t until 2016 at Standing Rock that I heard about it.
He learned the story from his friend Brenda Child, professor of American studies at the University of Minnesota.
In a documentary on Ojibwe dress and tradition, Child noted how strong the women of 1918 were.
This was at a time when the U.S. government banned ritual dancing, Child said. Making the jingle dress radical from its inception.
Child said it was an indication that something very important was happening among the Ojibwa people.
At a time when the government was trying to suppress Native American dance and religion, a new tradition emerged of women, Child noted.
Since 1918, and with a few dresses sent to other tribes in Minnesota and along the Canadian border to White Fish Bay, Ontario, the dresses and the dream have spread across the country to other Native American tribes and people. .
Tapahe, a Navajo, said that in any case, the jingle dress is still recognized as being of the Ojibwe people and they are the ones who receive the credit for it.
It’s not just the dress, it’s the song that counts, says Tapahe. Every piece of the Ojibwa tradition, jingle dress, music and dance is the healing package.
Tapahe said the “Art Heals” project is a gift from the heart, not a piece of entertainment to put on stage.
It’s really about healing, said Tapahe. We want people to know that this is what we are doing.
We want a better life for the world we come into contact with, Tapahe added. It will be an important and lasting tradition.