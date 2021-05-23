Fashion
Premier League News – Sergio Aguero gears up as Manchester City end the season on a high with Everton beating
Sergio Aguero scored a brace in his last Premier League appearance as Manchester City beat Everton 5-0.
The hosts took the lead after just ten minutes as Kevin De Bruyne put in a superb effort past Jordan Pickford at 20 meters.
And three minutes later they made two as Gabriel Jesus cut inside before hitting the English goalkeeper.
premier league
The Toffees kept their heads high and won a penalty as Ruben Dias knocked out Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the forward struck on goal.
But Gylfi Sigurdsson’s effort on the spot was well saved by diver Ederson who kept City’s 2-0 lead intact at halftime.
City put the game to bed less than ten minutes into the second half as the brilliant Phil Foden slipped over his right foot before passing Pickford by 12 yards.
Manchester City’s Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Image Credit: Getty Images
The 10,000 supporters then roared Aguero onto the pitch for his final Premier League appearance for the club.
And the striker had his fairytale finish, scoring with a typically clinical score inside the box just minutes after entering the fray, before scoring another with a shiny header past the cross. by Fernandhino.
The Champions ended their Premier League season on a high note with perfect preparation for next week’s Champions League final, while Everton missed out on a Europa League spot.
MAN OF THE MATCH – SERGIO AGUERO
A romantic end to Aguero’s stay in England as the forward scored a brace in no time to the absolute delight of returning city fans. One of the best Premier League strikers of all time and still going strong.
TALKING POINT – PERFECT PREPARATION FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL
Manchester City were electric from start to finish and treated their fans with a beating while activating the style.
With De Bruyne at his best, Aguero shooting and Fernandhino a rock in midfield, Guardiola has all his biggest and best weapons to choose from ahead of the Champions League final next week.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Image Credit: Getty Images
It was the perfect preparation. Everton aren’t a snap, but City have made it easy. Can they play the same free football next week? If they do, Chelsea doesn’t stand a chance.
PLAYER RATINGS
Man city: Ederson 8, Zinchenko 7, Dias 7, Stones 7, Walker 6, Foden 7, Fernandhino 7, De Bruyne 8, Sterling 7, Jesus 7, Mahrez 7. Submarines. Rodri 6, Torres 5, Aguero 10.
Everton: Pickford 6, Digne 6, Godfrey 5, Keane 6, Holgate 5, Doucoure 6, Allan 5, Davies 6, Sigurdsson 4, Richarlison 5, Calvert-Lewin 6. Submarines. Iwobi 5, Nkounko 5, Bernard 6.
KEY MOMENTS
11 ft – GOAL! MAN CITY 1 EVERTON 0 (Kevin De Bruyne). Splendid trick: De Bruyne, picks up the ball in acres of space but the touch is perfect as Mahrez hit him with the pass. He then throws the ball into the corner 20 yards away. No luck Pickford.
14 ft – GOAL! MAN CITY 2 EVERTON 0 (Jesus). PUT ON STYLE! Everton give the ball to the halfway line, De Bruyne play in Jesus waiting and waiting before cutting inside and rummaging at home.
35 ft – PENALTY TO EVERTON! Ederson drops Calvert-Lewin and Everton gets a penalty! The keeper takes a yellow but how is it not a red?
37 ft – PENALTY SAVED! Ederson dives to his right and saves the penalty !!! Sigurdsson refused!
44 ft – BAR! Mahrez hits the crossbar !! So close to 3-0 !!
53 ft – GOAL! MAN CITY 3 EVERTON 0 (Foden). This is the game put to bed. Foden scores his 16th goal of the season ahead of his 21st birthday. Jesus, to Sterling, to Foden who attacks his weaker right foot before passing Pickford. Aguero applauds.
71 ‘- GOAL! MAN CITY 4 EVERTON 0 (Aguero). FAIRY TALE TRICKS! Aguero has his goal! The fans are going crazy! It is the vintage Aguero who recovers Fernandhino’s pass, shifts to the right, shifts to the left, before passing in front of Pickford with clinical brilliance. SERGIO SERGIO yells at the fans.
76 ft – GOAL! MAN CITY 5 EVERTON 0 (Aguero). THERE IS ANOTHER! City struggles with Aguero who is hiding on the last men. Fernandhino throws a cross into the box and Aguero leaps before sending a shiny header into the net. HAT TRICK ON THE MAPS ??
KEY STAT
Transfers
