Will Tim Tebow be one of Jacksonville’s 53 players?





Getty Images Now that tight end Tim Tebow has earned a spot on Jacksonville’s 90-man roster a week before Memorial Day, the next question is whether, as of Labor Day, he’ll land on the 53 roster. players. As a source on the team recently described, there is less than a 50% chance of this happening. These odds are always much better than they would be for the usual last man. The Jaguars currently have five other tight ends in the squad. How much will he have to jump to make the team? Of them? Three? The most likely scenario (unless Tebow decides on his own to opt out) would be for the Jaguars to release Tebow and then re-sign him to the practice squad. Since each team can call two players from the practice squad each week to the match day roster, Tebow could still find himself in uniform and, potentially, on the pitch. It would probably consist of playing special teams, with something more substantial than a personal protector for the bettor. Kick-off team, kick return unit, punt return, etc. Either way, the same man who ultimately deemed Tebow worthy of a spot on the list will be the one who ultimately decides Tebow’s fate in September. And since it’s a minor baseball style gimmick for Tebow to be on the roster in the first place, why would this gimmick end when the preseason ends? At some point, Tebow will need to demonstrate some degree of objective football skill. If every passing course he takes ends with the ball ricocheting off his helmet, even the most ardent Tebowmaniacs will eventually end their suspension in disbelief. This is when Tebow would have a chance to “retire” from football and then eventually join the team without playing. If Tebow can do just enough to pass the eyeball test, then that is when bobbleheads and other balls bearing Tebow’s name will be for sale – and when Tebow becomes an official member of the team, albeit not. is only on the practice team Monday through Monday. Saturday. And in uniform on Sunday.

