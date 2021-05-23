Salma Hayek dazzles in a transparent blue dress



















May 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CEST



Diane shipley Salma Hayek looked so glamorous in a sheer blue v-neck dress

Salma hayek wowed her fans on Sunday when she shared an incredible behind-the-scenes look at her recent photoshoot. The glamorous actress took to Instagram to post a short music video taken while covering Variety. The stunning video showed the star posing in a see-through blue dress with a deep v-neck and matching tights. SEE: Salma Hayek shares gorgeous baby bump pic with fans She sat cross-legged and pouted as a fan gently blew her dress and hair, and Salma couldn’t have been more beautiful. She simply captioned the clip: “#behindthescenes @variety” and her followers rushed to share their love for the video in the comments section. Loading the player … WATCH: Salma Hayek pole dancing in the middle of a restaurant and shows off her fabulous physique “Beautiful and gorgeous,” one wrote, while another added: “Another great photoshoot.” “Beauty in Blue,” a third commented, adding three blue heart emojis. MORE: Salma Hayek Gets Wave of Support Following Emotional Message SEE: Salma Hayek shares rare family photo – and elicits fan reaction Several of the Frida The star’s fellow fans shared their approval by posting rows of heart and heart emojis. Salma looked gorgeous in new photo shoot video The video was taken from one of the looks Salma wore inside the magazine, which also included a red lace dress. For the cover, she rocked a more masculine cut, however, as she looked fierce on the cover of the post in a white jumpsuit with matching heels which she accessorized with a bold red lip and a serious expression. The star explained in the accompanying interview that she was still recovering from a difficult year, which saw her seriously ill with COVID-19. The star is still recovering from her battle with COVID-19 The 54-year-old, who had yet to discuss her battle, shared with the magazine that she spent seven weeks isolated in a room in his house and was even put on oxygen, confessing that at one point his breathing was so bad that his doctors “begged me to go to the hospital”. The mother-of-one also admitted that even a year later, she still hadn’t fully regained the energy she had before. However, she was clearly happy to have been able to participate in the photoshoot. She captioned a previous photo on her cover expressing gratitude for the “super cool photos”. Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







