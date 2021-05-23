A perfect end to the Gators Championship course

GAINESVILLE, Fla. The swing on the bulletin board has come so fast it left you dizzy. Down one point after losing in doubles to Baylor, the Florida men’s tennis team took the lead in about 60 seconds when Andy Andrade , Sam riffice and Josh goodger won their singles matches in a bang-bang-bang fashion.

And then, after the senses were properly aligned again and Saturday night was gone and Sunday morning arrived, the possibility of an end too grumpy for Hollywood was inevitable.

Yes it was real, the Gators were going to win the biggest prize of all. No surprise to end there given their status as the No. 1 seed in the general classification.

However, the scenario taking place on the courts of the national campus of the USTA in Orlando presented a particular twist. UF freshman Ben shelton , a powerful southpaw and the son of a veteran head coach Bryan shelton , had burst from behind the curtain to steal the final scene.

Riding a wave of momentum in his No. 5 singles match against Baylor’s Charlie Broom, Young Shelton fought back after losing the opening set to Broom to claim Florida’s 4-1 win over the Bears and, more importantly, the program’s first national championship. the story.

In an instant, agony and ecstasy engulfed the midnight air. As the bears crumpled to the death of their dream, the Gators erupted in unbridled glee. Take your pick of shots: young Shelton jumps to the net and catches the volunteer assistant coach Scott perelman in an embrace. His teammates rush onto the pitch as Gators fans scream from the stands above. Dad Shelton hugging assistant coach Tanner Stump and anyone who has a pulse.

It all happened around 10 a.m. after midnight, triggering an Orange & Blue party they’ll be talking about for years at the tennis complex on SW 2nd Ave.

“Nothing was going to stop us,” said Dad Shelton.

Gators Head Coach Bryan shelton takes a moment to look at the NCAA Championship trophy, the first in program history. (Photo: Courtney culbreath/ UAA Communications)

Despite how the night started, the loss of Florida doubles created doubt for many Gators fans who tune in to the Tennis chain for the Gators’ first appearance in the NCAA Championship, those in the field never blinked.

They just knew. They had no idea Young Shelton would win the match in a moment made for television, but they were convinced it was a team built for now.

“Everyone thinks it’s the end of the world,” Riffice said of losing the double point. “But when you have six amazing singles players, you don’t. We’ve been doing it all year. I’m confident we’re going to win all six singles every time we step on the pitch.”

How confident?

“Great, super confident. I had a big smile on my face after losing the double point knowing it will be a fun game, it’s going to be a battle,” said coach Shelton. “But we have the guys to do it.”

Riffice’s victory over Matias Soto in No.2 in singles put the Gators in front, 2-1, seconds after Andrade’s victory over Sven Lah at No.3 in singles. Goodger’s No.6 singles win over Spencer Furman caught everyone’s attention Ben shelton’s match.

He didn’t disappoint, giving the Gators and his father a memorable victory to sleep on.

“This team made it so easy,” Ben said. “Every time I’m out there and watch the courts not knowing how it’s going to come out and what’s going to happen at the end of the game, it makes it so easy to fight knowing that all the guys are fighting. so hard. They don’t need my point and I can just play freely. It’s really great to be with them. “

For his breakout role in the Final Four, Ben shelton was named the NCAA Tournament Team MVP. When his father took the job in Florida after the 2012 season, Ben had other plans. He did not plan to follow in his father’s footsteps. Bryan was an outstanding college player at Georgia Tech who then spent nine years playing on the ATP Tour.

“It wasn’t but six or seven years ago this guy was a football player,” said Dad Shelton, sitting next to his son with the NCAA Championship trophy between them at the conference. post-match press. “Tennis wasn’t going to do that. Be his sport. Something changed and he started to go out and train. I think God had a plan for him. To see him develop and get to this point and being able to play on a team like this to be a big part of it, that’s really, really cool.

“And to see him shine on the biggest stage under the lights, I’m really, really proud of him, proud of our guys.”

The Gators’ championship trip may have had a fairytale ending, but they did it the old-fashioned way. They hammered the stone. They showed up every day to work and improve, winning the Southeastern Conference regular season about to beat their six NCAA tournament opponents, 24-3.

The UF program is no stranger to success, but the ultimate victory had eluded the Gators since they first fought on a court and began hitting balls in 1940. The Gators had been among the teams. of the Final Four stood three times before, but had lost in the National Semifinals each time, including two years ago in Texas.

In another meeting with the Longhorns in the national semifinals, the Gators swept them away on Friday night, preparing for Saturday’s showdown with the Bears. This time around, they wouldn’t be turned down, making Shelton the first coach in NCAA history to lead a men’s and women’s program (Georgia Tech, 2007) to a national title.

Twenty-one years after starting his coaching career and 14 years since he last won a National Championship trophy, Shelton is one of the most respected members in the game. Chic, humble, the kind of man you want to teach boys to be men.

Her boy took a big step in that direction in the NCAA tournament. It was a moment her father will not forget. A championship the Gators will savor.

“When I came to Florida the mission was to try to really develop the culture, the character, to a place where we can be proud, knowing that we are moving guys ‘lives in the right direction, and we’ we let’s also help them become better tennis players, “said Bryan.” If we do it right for long enough, then good things will happen eventually. It’s sort of our motto. “

The wait was well worth it.

The award is an instant classic in the annals of Gator lore.

“It’s been a process for years,” said Duarte Vale , one of the team captains. “It’s kind of our job to keep passing that culture on to keep this thing moving. I don’t even know how to act. It couldn’t be more special. To do it with the people we have it with. done, there are no words. “

Maybe not now. But over time, they’ll want to remember this one.