Fashion
UNC women’s and men’s lacrosse advance to final four in dramatic mode
HEMPSTEAD, NY and HILL OF THE CHAPEL – May 22, 2021 was a big day for University of North Carolina lacrosse. By the time Connor McCarthy’s overtime goal hit the back of the net, each team had hit their ticket to the Final Four.
The seeded women’s team needed a spectacular comeback on the no. The eighth national seed, Stony Brook, to keep their undefeated season and their national championship aspirations intact. The Tar Heels had a 5-0 run in the 7:34 final of the game to overcome a two-goal deficit to claim a 14-11 victory.
Jamie Ortega did what Jamie Ortega does to help his team win. She has scored four goals and had three assists, including scoring or assisting on the first three of the five-goal streak down the home stretch.
Stony Brook said they came to play taking a 3-0 lead in the opening 7:00. The Tar Heels fought back to score six of the last seven first-half goals to take a 6-4 lead at halftime.
The Seawolves had no intention of going quiet, however. Coming out of halftime, they tied the game with a six in just over 4:00. The Tar Heels responded with two goals to regain a two-goal lead at 8-6.
At this point, however, Stony Brook took control of the game by scoring four consecutive goals for a 10-8 lead. And even when Carolina showed their courage with a Jamie Ortega goal to cut the deficit in half, the Seawolves immediately responded to reduce the lead to two.
That’s when UNC showed why they were unbeaten and the nation’s number one team by scoring the last five goals down the home stretch. Perhaps more important than the offense of the last few minutes, the Tar Heels defense really dug and forced multiple turnovers to fuel the offensive eruption.
In addition to Ortega’s exploits, Tayler Warehime added three goals, Katie Hoeg had one goal and five assists, and Caitlyn Wurzburger also had two goals.
Carolina qualifies for the Final Four in Towson, MD, where she will face no. 4 Boston College Friday, May 28 at noon or 2 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels beat the Eagles 21-9 in their only game of the season on March 6.
This trip to the Final Four is the ninth in the past 12 seasons for Carolina.
On the men’s side, the seeded Tar Heels were in an equally close game. Neither team led by more than two goals the entire match. The regulations did not have enough time to decide who would advance to the Final Four. It took the overtime winner Connor McCarthy to sort things out and send UNC to their first Final Four since 2016 (the last time they won a national championship).
The men found themselves in a very similar situation to the women, down from 10-8 to 8:52. The Tar Heels, just like their counterparts did earlier today, showed their courage by scoring the next two goals to tie the game. Even after Rutgers scored the go-ahead goal at 4:00 am to go, Carolina tied things up five seconds later.
UNC had a chance for the win in the dying seconds of regulation, but couldn’t get a shot until the buzzer sounded.
Lance Tillman led the way in the scoring column with four goals, followed by three from Justin Anderson and two from the aforementioned Connor McCarthy. While the season’s top scorer Chris Gray didn’t score (breaking his 31-game streak), he had three assists.
Carolina will face the enemy of Conference no. 4 Virginie in the Final Four next Saturday, May 29, time to be confirmed. The two have played twice in the season, with each visiting team taking the win. The Tar Heels won 16-13 at Charlottesville on March 11 while the Cavaliers won 18-16 at Chapel Hill on April 10.
To send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on twitter: @Si_Heels | @isaacschade
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]