UNC women’s and men’s lacrosse advance to final four in dramatic mode

HEMPSTEAD, NY and HILL OF THE CHAPEL – May 22, 2021 was a big day for University of North Carolina lacrosse. By the time Connor McCarthy’s overtime goal hit the back of the net, each team had hit their ticket to the Final Four.

The seeded women’s team needed a spectacular comeback on the no. The eighth national seed, Stony Brook, to keep their undefeated season and their national championship aspirations intact. The Tar Heels had a 5-0 run in the 7:34 final of the game to overcome a two-goal deficit to claim a 14-11 victory.

Jamie Ortega did what Jamie Ortega does to help his team win. She has scored four goals and had three assists, including scoring or assisting on the first three of the five-goal streak down the home stretch.

Stony Brook said they came to play taking a 3-0 lead in the opening 7:00. The Tar Heels fought back to score six of the last seven first-half goals to take a 6-4 lead at halftime.

The Seawolves had no intention of going quiet, however. Coming out of halftime, they tied the game with a six in just over 4:00. The Tar Heels responded with two goals to regain a two-goal lead at 8-6.

At this point, however, Stony Brook took control of the game by scoring four consecutive goals for a 10-8 lead. And even when Carolina showed their courage with a Jamie Ortega goal to cut the deficit in half, the Seawolves immediately responded to reduce the lead to two.

That’s when UNC showed why they were unbeaten and the nation’s number one team by scoring the last five goals down the home stretch. Perhaps more important than the offense of the last few minutes, the Tar Heels defense really dug and forced multiple turnovers to fuel the offensive eruption.

In addition to Ortega’s exploits, Tayler Warehime added three goals, Katie Hoeg had one goal and five assists, and Caitlyn Wurzburger also had two goals.

Carolina qualifies for the Final Four in Towson, MD, where she will face no. 4 Boston College Friday, May 28 at noon or 2 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels beat the Eagles 21-9 in their only game of the season on March 6.

This trip to the Final Four is the ninth in the past 12 seasons for Carolina.

On the men’s side, the seeded Tar Heels were in an equally close game. Neither team led by more than two goals the entire match. The regulations did not have enough time to decide who would advance to the Final Four. It took the overtime winner Connor McCarthy to sort things out and send UNC to their first Final Four since 2016 (the last time they won a national championship).

The men found themselves in a very similar situation to the women, down from 10-8 to 8:52. The Tar Heels, just like their counterparts did earlier today, showed their courage by scoring the next two goals to tie the game. Even after Rutgers scored the go-ahead goal at 4:00 am to go, Carolina tied things up five seconds later.

UNC had a chance for the win in the dying seconds of regulation, but couldn’t get a shot until the buzzer sounded.

Lance Tillman led the way in the scoring column with four goals, followed by three from Justin Anderson and two from the aforementioned Connor McCarthy. While the season’s top scorer Chris Gray didn’t score (breaking his 31-game streak), he had three assists.

Carolina will face the enemy of Conference no. 4 Virginie in the Final Four next Saturday, May 29, time to be confirmed. The two have played twice in the season, with each visiting team taking the win. The Tar Heels won 16-13 at Charlottesville on March 11 while the Cavaliers won 18-16 at Chapel Hill on April 10.

To send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

