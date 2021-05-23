21 popular pocket dresses for spring and summer

Because Us Weekly has an affiliate partnership, you may be rewarded for some of the links to our products and services.

Finding the dress we love is one thing, but can you find the dress you love with pockets? Well, it’s just heaven! The pocket is very handy for storing lip gloss, credit cards and even smartphones. We Hands free when you don’t want a wallet.

Instead of being pleasantly surprised to find a dress with pockets, we decided to put the pockets first in our shopping quest. result? We have found a lot of chic options for spring and summer! Scroll down to shop and get ready for the warm weather in style and functionality.

21 adorable spring and summer dresses with pockets!

Casual day dress

1. Our absolute favorite: this Short sleeve dress MEROKEETY A perfect brunch look for spring and summer. The details of the tie that tightens the waist is like a dream.

2. We also like: this Amazon Essentials Dress Uses light linen, ideal for the warm season!

3. We also like: Buyers love the slimming effect and details on the button front This Halife midi dress!!

4. We also like: If you want to feel super comfortable, this is T-shirt dress Floerns To have!

5. We also like: Stack this Whole short dress CULTURE CODE A cute set with bralettes, baby t-shirts and tank tops!

6. We also like: I can’t make up my mind on a throat print this Tipsy elf babydoll dress Our favorite, we’re crazy about all four!

7. We also like: That simple button down Midi dress OUGES Amazon has over 12,000 fans!

8. We also like: Patch pocket on it Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress Very unique!

9. We also like: This corduroy Overall dress Floerns It looks great on its own or on a t-shirt!

A long dress that lives in a fluid and free way

10. Our absolute favorite: Off-the-shoulder style From this maxi dress Sarin Mathews I turned my head!

11. We also like: I’ll stick to the comfortable fit of this spaghetti strap Maxi dress LILBETTER!!

12. We also like: The contrasting stripes of this Hit the sleeveless maxi Seriously flattering and also chic!

13. We also like: Atmosphere to live freely in the future Tie-dye maxi MakeMeChic Immediately put it in the status “Add to cart” We!!

14. We also like: This scoop neckline Maxi spaghetti straps Wald dress There are all the colors you can imagine, and maybe some nuances you never knew existed!

15. We also like: this Hello maxi dress It has a similar fit to the one I mentioned earlier, but it distracts you from the awesome tropical prints!

Formal office and cocktail dress

16. Our absolute favorite: Become a prom bell in this satin summer evening A-line mini dress Iris!!

17. We also like: I thought there was no tight dress with pockets this Floerns dress Proven We Wrong!

18. We also like: You can set this understated style Midi swing dress Oxyuri For offices, daytime parties and even modest garden weddings!

19. We also like: Strap style backless this Midi dress with charm It feels sensual hello new date night set!

20. We also like: this Casper Cap Sleeve Midi Dress You will feel like an absolute boss ready to challenge the world!

21. We love it too: Pocket on top of it Mid-length slim-fit dress BALL Cleverly hidden behind the flattering texture design!