Riding in style, the smart guys from Los Angeles Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride take to charity – Daily Breeze

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) took place on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from Culver City. This global event, which spans 107 countries, brings together the biker community and their passion for classic-style bikes to support and fundraise for Movember, the leading men’s health charity. Over 340,000 runners have taken part in the event since 2012. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer) Marking a decade of service as well-dressed two-wheeled fundraising dudes, riders rushed to the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on Sunday, May 23 in Culver City. The international charity event, which brings together motorcyclists from 107 countries, appeals to participants who combine their love of classic motorcycles with a passion for vintage and racy clothing. Think Dapper Day at Disneyland, but with all the attendees straddling the classic Harleys and Moto Guzzis. The Style Footprint Procession is a fun event for Movember, a men’s health charity that supports mental wellness and suicide prevention, and raises funds to fight prostate and testicular cancer. More than 340,000 runners have participated in the event since 2012.. “The annual DGR event is essential in helping Movember fund mental health programs that help save the lives of men in the United States and around the world,” said Brendan Maher, global director of mental health and suicide prevention at Movember. The event is typically held in September, but moved to its new annual date in May. Organizers said the pandemic has reshaped the event this year. Around the world, the rules for each race have been adapted to align with local coronavirus safety restrictions. According to its organizers, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa. He was inspired, they say, by a photograph of Don Draper – the ‘Mad Men’ TV character created by Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm – photographed aboard a motorcycle dressed in a crisp suit. . The event aims to derail some people’s negative stereotypes about motorcyclists by connecting bikes, dressy misfires and good causes.

