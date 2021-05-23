Born this way, the fashion and the message remain powerful a decade later





When it came time to film the music video Knight directed for Born This Way, Gaga and her team had some idea of ​​the importance of the music video. She wanted to create a manifesto with this video, Formichetti says. It’s a song about empowerment and freedom, so of course we wanted the look to be powerful and fearless. At the same time, you want duality, to show the darker side of fantasy and evil. Alexander McQueens’ irreverence reflected this duality perfectly, but Formichetti wanted to honor the hallmarks of the McQueen look without stepping outside the designer archives. After looking at his Spring / Summer 2010 Platos Atlantis collection for the Bad Romance music video, Formichetti wanted to go in a different direction. McQueen’s spirit inspired us, but we didn’t use his clothes, Formichetti says. Instead, we wanted to show off the look of the goddess without using her clothes, the headdress, the big hair, those otherworldly figures. Appointed Mugler’s Creative Director in 2010, Formichetti instead mixed the brand’s custom pieces, like these towering knife platforms, with museum-worthy originals of artists like Petra Storrs. The latter made the videos of the stained glass dress memorable. Gaga has such respect for the fashion world, its creatures and creatives in general, Formichetti says. So we were always working with amazing designers, whether they were people we love from the past or exciting talents. Kevin mazur The theatricality of the videos was transferred to the real world thanks to events like the Grammys where Gaga arrived in a Hussein Chalayan Egg that she would later release and the Born This Way tour where she perused creative looks on a daily basis, including a special piece by Versace and Moschino. A special pop-up at Barneys gave fans another way to immerse themselves in the world of albums. It was pop culture entertainment, Formichetti says. We wanted to keep people excited and continually surprised. The song and the album became a rallying cry. For so many fans, her claim that everyone is beautiful, precious and essential is as powerful today as it was ten years ago. There’s a reason it’s still relevant, Formichetti says. Born like this is a celebration of people and our differences, of the importance of freedom and equality. Back then it was still a bit of a taboo to talk openly about some of these things, but now if you look at what happened you can see where the song has become a motto, and its message has gone. turned out to be so significant.

