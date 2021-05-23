Nicole Kidman dazzles in a lavender dress – and fans are obsessed



















May 23, 2021 – 4:23 PM CEST



Brandi fowler Nicole Kidman dazzled in a lavender gown on Instagram and fans are going crazy for it.

Whether Nicole kidman strikes a pose on the red carpet or on a virtual red carpet in her own backyard, she knows how to stop the show with her style. SEE: Nicole Kidman lives on a $ 4.5 million farm – and it’s so idyllic This was again the case this weekend, when the Oscar winner appeared on Instagram wearing the prettiest pastel lavender dress with ruffle button details and soft yellow and pink lace at the hem. Nicole’s lavender dress is so perfect for spring – and summer! Nicole completed the look with a woven sash and strappy heels and posed outside against a white wall with her blonde hair styled in soft curls. MORE: Nicole Kidman Is Perfection As She Jogs In Crop Top “#Lavendarvibes,” she captioned the post. Fans swooned over the look, with a handwriting, “Just Gorgeous.” Another added: “Nicole, your lavender vibes are beautiful like you”, while another follower rang: “Lavender is your color”. We agree. She looks amazing! Nicole did not provide details on the design of the dress, but we are watching this outage closely. Nicole looked amazing in a workout crop top and leggings the Big little lies The star also stunned fans earlier this month when she shared a photo of herself running around in a quaint setting wearing a black cropped top and matching leggings. READ: Nicole Kidman’s kids are following in their parents’ footsteps – everything we know The track the 53-year-old actress was jogging on didn’t look like the rookie’s – and yet Nicole still looked amazing in this look as she ran on it with an incredible view of the hills and sky. colorful background. “Running in the weekend,” Nicole captioned the photo. Fans were full of admiration for the star, as he was enthusiastic: “A FIT QUEEN.” Another praised the star’s impressive physique, adding: “Alexa, play Meghan Thee Stallion’s Bodysuit.” Nicole and Keith Urban enjoyed a romantic night out at a hockey game in matching looks Nicole also proved the versatility of her stellar style when she enjoyed a night out with husband Keith Urban last week at an ice hockey game and ditched her usual glamorous outfit for a tucked away yellow t-shirt. over a printed long-sleeved top. The Big Little Lies actress and the country music star shared a picture of themselves holding hands and watching the game. So sweet! Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos