Fashion for Good announces Sorting for Circularity to promote recycling

Fashion for Good aims to promote textile recycling by performing a comprehensive analysis of textile waste using precise and innovative near infrared (NIR) technology, mapping the capabilities of textile recyclers. The Sorting for Circularity project has started. This research will lead to an open digital platform for matching textile waste from sorters and recyclers.

The project is led by Fashion for Good, a sustainable fashion innovation platform, catalyzed by the Laudes Foundation and promoted by Inditex as a partner brand, Adidas, Bestseller, Zalando and an external partner. .. Its partners, Arvind Limited, Birla Cellulose, Levi Strauss & Co, Otto and PVH Corp, are participating as part of a larger working group, Fashion for Good said in a press release.

The circular economy, with the support of Refashion, is leading the development and implementation of methodologies for evaluating the composition of textile waste. Both organizations draw on a wealth of experience from similar projects such as the Interreg Fibersort project and previous analysis of fiber composition.

The analysis provides the most representative snapshot of the composition of textile waste produced in Europe. Fashion for Good and Circle Economic map the current and future capabilities of the region’s textile recyclers, with significant gaps between the sorting and recycling industries and the innovations, investments and policies needed to accelerate circulation. Reveal the changes. The results of this study will ultimately enable sorters to act by relying on digital platforms that connect textile waste and recyclers.

“The goal of this 18-month project is to create a better connection between fiber sorters and fiber recyclers. Stimulate the residual fiber recycling market, which has the potential to generate new sources of income for sorters. Achieving a circulation system requires a new end market for non-reusable textiles with an infrastructure and digital matching systems capable of supporting the businesses of sorters and recyclers, ”said the Managing Director of Fashion for Good. Said Katrin Ley.

This project brings together the largest industrial fiber sorters in north-western Europe. Includes Boer Group, I: CO (part of SOEX Group), JMP Wilcox (part of Textile Recycling International), TEXAID.

Refashion, a French extended producer responsibility (EPR) eco-organization, is a key partner in the project, providing methodologies contributions and leading the calibration of NIR scanners. By aligning the classification project for circularity with our own research in France, we will be able to standardize, compare and implement methodologies and results on a larger scale.

Fiber2Fashion News Office (KD)