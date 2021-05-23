Fashion
Vintage NJ baseball teams dress, talk and play like they did in the 19th century
No one here is nicknamed anything like A-Rod.
Instead, these vintage base ball club players (which use the old-fashioned two-word base ball spelling) often use colorful nicknames reminiscent of the late 1800s. Moose, Duke, Hip and Scoop, composed the batting order for the Liberty Base Ball Club in last week’s game against the Elizabeth Resolutes. The contest was held in Middlesex County at Liberty Field in East Jersey Old Town Village.
Teams follow the rules, styles and even the discourse of the 19th century while playing vintage staple ball.
Nicknames. I don’t know what my nickname is. That keeps changing, said Vincent Asaro, of Lincroft, known as either Vicious or Crash.
It depends on the type of game I have, if that explains anything. The decision is taken in the ninth round, he added with a laugh.
During the contest, shout Strike! are often heard from the bench, directed at the hitter at home plate, who would have been known as the forward in the 1900s. The pitcher would be called howling.
As some players spoke from the bench, the topic of Wrigley Field in Chicago was brought up. A shrewd gamer ironically intervened Whats Wrigley Field? The stadium opened in 1914, before the era of vintage baseball.
The rules are a bit different from what viewers may be used to.
Of that large tree just in front of the ditch is a double, explained the referee, who laid down the ground rules for Liberty Field at East Jersey Old Town Village. If someone is playing on the other side of the ditch, they have to catch it in the air or on the rebound for an out. If it falls, it’s always a double. Any ball thrown into the street is an automatic additional base.
For the casual fan, it may be best to just sit in a lawn chair and enjoy the action, which is plentiful. The game is reliable and fast, unlike modern baseball.
Matthew Stroh, Program Director Middlesex County Bureau of Arts and History, says games have been permanently affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to COVID-19, teams are short of players and are looking to strengthen their squads.
But, with the recently lifted away mask warrants for those vaccinated, he’s ready for the game and fans to come back, acknowledging the players’ commitment.
You can see these guys are clearly in it. You don’t go out in hot weather to play, dressed in the woolen uniform, if you aren’t interested in having fun.
The players are between 30 and 70 years old, Stroh said.
It’s really hard to find a middle age. I think the average age of the Elizabeth Resolutes is 30, but I think the oldest player playing today is 72, maybe even older than that.
Michael Mancuso can be reached at [email protected]
