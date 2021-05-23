Florida high school altered photos in girls’ yearbook to cover more of their breastsExBulletin





It’s not strange that there is a little drama when high school yearbooks are published at the end of the year, but at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Fla., The drama drew national attention. It’s because 80 student portraits many of them have been digitally edited awkwardly to add more clothing to the chests and shoulders. All the students are women. None of them were consulted. Students and parents told local media that they were shocked and embarrassed when they received their copy of the $ 100 directory last week. The school district said The Saint-Augustin record and News4Jax that ultimately the decision to edit the photos was made by the yearbook coordinator also a school teacher who felt the photos violated the school dress code. According to the school’s website, all photos in the yearbook must conform to the dress code or they “may be digitally adjusted.” But critics were quick to point out that the directory contained previously unseen photos of the men’s swim team at Speedos, for example, which would also violate the dress code. Bartram Trail High School made local headlines over a dress code controversy earlier this year when dozens of girls were taken out of class in one day for dress code violations. Many girls said they were asked to unzip their full-zip sweaters in front of other students and teachers, to reveal tank tops and sports bras that were then found to be in violation. An online petition was created by students in response, claiming that the dress code implementation unfairly targets women and that it is “clearly based on the sexualization of young women and their clothes, especially as many girls are told they are poorly dressed or that what they are wearing can be ” distracting ” for the boys. ” In recent years, some students and organizations across the country have called for reform dress codes in schools, claiming that they often create an environment in which girls are ashamed of their bodies and that the education of their male counterparts is seen as more important. In a 2018 study of Washington, DC schools, the National Women’s Law Center said Black girls are disproportionate punished for dress code violations. The St. Johns County School District offered refunds to parents who called about the problem, but students would have to turn in their phone book to collect the money. But many parents say it’s not about the money. Adrian Bartlett, whose yearbook photo of the girl has been edited to add more material to her shirt on her chest, said Saint Augustine’s record that her daughter tries to laugh about it, but she worries about the underlying idea conveyed by the photo editing. “I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think it’s a horrible message to send to these young girls going through these changes,” Bartlett said.







