Fashion is a form of personal expression, says model Aarya Jadhav.





The models have created their identity on a global platform with their impeccable work. It has gained mainstream status lately and many other professions are engaging in it as it gives them global visibility and creates huge impact everywhere due to their wide presence through different channels, be it print media , media or television. Among the many names who have done exceptionally well in their modeling careers is a young model from Pune, India who has worked on a global platform and made her name shine like stars, her name is Aarya. Jadhav. Young model Aarya Jadhav has been a medical professional after graduating with a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine from a reputable institute in Pune, followed by a management audit from IIM, Bangalore, in Business Analysis. After her formal studies, Aarya Jadhav worked in East African countries such as Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania and also had the privilege of meeting the President of Kenya during one of his then official visits. that she worked in nonprofit health care organizations while there. . She quickly moved to the United States in an effort to seek greener pastures and ended up working in retail to survive. “Times were tough, but I had to work with whatever I could get my hands on to survive and stay on foreign shores,” says Aarya. Aarya Jadhav started her fitness journey at the same time and began to focus on strengthening her health by developing a program that included diet, exercise and running. Simultaneously, she was pursuing her modeling career which landed her a plump assignment with a Proctor and Gamble (P&G) commercial in 2020, which jump-started her career in the modeling world. What followed was a series of work assignments, including a South Asian dating print model and lead actress in a 17-minute short titled Hitchhiker. The growing number of modeling and acting offers prompted Aarya Jadhav to pursue her career in the entertainment industry, and for this purpose, she had her photoshoot taken by famous photographers in Los Angeles and all over the world. United States, and as they say, the rest is history. Her current accomplishments include being offered a workout at the exclusive US gym called The Dogpound in Los Angeles, which she says is indeed a privilege. Aarya Jadhav is also doing her modeling internship and had the chance to work with the famous acting agency, The Distribution Station. “My fitness levels are at an all time high and the six pack abs you see are built without any supplements or drugs,” Aarya said before signing up. You can follow her on Instagram:

https://instagram.com/aarya_jadhv Posted on May 23, 2021







