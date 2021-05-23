“I faked my marriage to make my ex jealous. I bought a dress, did a photoshoot, posted photos on social media ‘





Sarah says she faked her own marriage. Photo via TikTok / @sarahvilard fake marriage, sarah, tiktok

There are many ways people use to get over an ex. Some choose to post thirst traps on Instagram, hit the gym and transform their bodies, and those who are feeling a little wild might even date someone they know.

However, this TIC Tac The user took his jealous ex to a whole new level by faking his own marriage.

It is his story shared on the social network.

Tik Toker, Sarah, took to the platform to share a video that went viral, racking up 58,000 likes. At the start of the video, she wrote in neon pink, saying, “I remember when I faked my marriage and did a photoshoot to get revenge on my ex. Meanwhile, Gnarls Barkley’s song Crazy was playing in the background. The wedding featured Sarah in a beautiful white dress, her hair tied with a beaded ribbon and a long white veil hanging down her back. Sarah shared three photos from the wedding photoshoot that she can be seen holding her fake husband. Sarah says she faked her own marriage. All photos via TikTok / @sarahvilard LEARN MORE | Bride upset, bridesmaid wore white dress to unrelated brunch with friends wedding Sarah’s fake husband is wearing a black suit and in one of the photos the fake bride and groom are walking up the stairs of a mansion. The second photo shows the couple kissing outside the rustic mansion. Sarah is holding pink roses that she has put together to use as a bouquet. As if buying a wedding dress, being glamorous and finding a fake husband weren’t enough, Sarah invited a friend of her to join the revenge wedding. Her friend pretended to be a guest wearing a pink dress and holding the hand of the “new bride”. After all of her hard work, it looks like it worked as she revealed in the comments section that her ex texted her after seeing the photos. LEARN MORE | Uncle refuses to eat meatless meal at niece’s upcoming vegan wedding, sparks family drama Other platform users wereted no time in sharing their support for Sarah for her act of revenge, with one saying, “I don’t hate this. Well done.” Another thought it was a bit dramatic, but I loved the fake husband who said, “Girl, you’ve gone too far, but he’s a nice husband; you should have kept it. The latter complimented Sarah on her looks for her big day, saying, “I mean, at least you’re gorgeous.” Sarah included a caption for the video saying, “Yeah, I’m crazy.” Sources: TIC Tac What do you think of this revenge story? Tell us here Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Subscribe to W24 newsletters so you don’t miss any of our stories and freebies.







