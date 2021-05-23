Designer Pinoy gives Team Nova a dress code





Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco took to Twitter this weekend to serve ‘hot tea’ to quell the insinuation by Canadian beauty queen Nova Stevens’ team that he was partly responsible. of her loss in the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant to send in an ill-fitting dress. Canadian beauty Nova Stevens in a Michael Cinco dress Cinco called Stevens and his team at MGMode Communications for being “ungrateful, vile and professional users,” adding that they had ripped him off in the past three years. “I have dressed most of the Hollywood celebrities, royalty and the richest clients around the world and they have only one trendy rule … if the dress doesn’t fit you, don’t wear it “he said on Facebook. Publish. “You and your team have been using and taking advantage of my kindness for the past three consecutive years to dress your candidates without paying me a dime. You don’t even pay for the mail or any other fees. A simple word of thanks from Nova, you and your team would have been enough. But you don’t have the grace and the decency to do that, ”he added. Cinco responded to a comment on MGMode Communications social media that read, “The truth must (sic) be told! The dress was sent in late by Michael’s team, and when it arrived none of them fitted! We were able to fix one for the finals, but the one for the preliminaries, we didn’t have time. Cinco advised MGMode not to ask him or any Filipino designer to dress their candidates in the future. “Ask your Canadian designers to showcase their work on the world stage. Stop taking advantage of my kindness and stop scamming Filipino designers, ”he said. Hours after Cinco’s social media explosion, Stevens, who represented Canada at the 69th Miss Universe in Hollywood, Florida, took to Instagram and went live to resolve the issue. “It really hurts me because I only have love for both parties. They both helped me in ways that I can’t even count. So every day I count my blessings because of these two people, or I guess three because MGMode is two people and Michael Cinco, ”said the 26-year-old model. “You’ve created the most beautiful dresses I can think of. I never once imagined that I would work with you because you are Michel Cinco. So the fact that I got to work with you is honestly a highlight of my career as Miss Universe Canada. So I just want you to know that – that gratitude will never be diminished no matter what. And I will express that gratitude publicly and privately, ”Stevens added. Meanwhile, another Filipino designer broke his silence about his “horrible experience” working with the team behind Miss Universe Canada. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Rian Fernandez shared his ordeal as he traveled to Thailand at his own expense to deliver five custom dresses he made for Miss Universe Canada 2018 Marta Magdalena Stepien. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have the courage to speak up before because I’m just a small brand. I was afraid it would give me a boomerang. Now that I know that I was not the only one being abused by Denis (Davila from MGMode), but also other Filipino designers… I can’t be silent anymore, ”said Fernandez. “Denis promised us that Marta will take me to the preliminary and final competition because we have a group discussion of ongoing updates on how the five dresses are going,” he added. Fernandez said he tried to get the dresses back so other candidates could use them instead, but he was promised the dresses would still be used. The then Miss Canada ended up wearing a Michael Cinco dress during the night of the pageant. “Denis did not return the dresses. I was devastated and cried in my hotel room. I questioned my talent and my skills as a designer, ”said Fernandez.

