Pilato wins women’s 50 breaststroke final as Great Britain continues to win relay





Italian teenager Benedetta Pilato won the women’s 50-meter breaststroke final in a dominant fashion as the British team continued their success in the relay events on the final day of swimming at the European Swimming Championships. There was a great sense of anticipation at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, ahead of the women’s 50 breaststroke final following the performance of 16-year-old Pilato, who set a world record of 29.30 in the half. final of this event yesterday. . Pilato won the final in a dominant and impressive fashion in 29.35, with silver going to Ida Hulkko of Finland in 30.19 and bronze to Yuliya Efimova of Russia in 30.22. The first final of the evening was the women’s 50m butterfly, which was won by Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands in 25:30. The silver went to Melanie Henique of France in 25.46 while the bronze went to Emilie Beckmann of Denmark in 25.59. In the men’s 50 freestyle, the gold went to Ari-Pekka Liukkonen of Finland, who triumphed in 21.61. Great Britain’s Ben Proud won the silver in 21.59 and the bronze medal to Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece in 21.73. In the men’s 100 butterfly, Kristof Milak of Hungary triumphed at home with a championship record of 50.18. Josif Miladinov of Bulgaria took the silver in 50.93 and Briton James Guy won the bronze in 50.99. Russian women celebrate silver in championships final – women’s 4x100m medley relay Getty Images Italy’s Margherita Panziera won the women’s 200 backstroke final in 2: 06.08. The silver medal went to Briton Cassie Wild with 2: 07.74, the bronze medal to Katalin Burian of Hungary in 2: 07.87. The men’s 400m individual medley was won by Russians Ilya Borodin in 4: 10.02. The silver went to Alberto Razzetti of Italy in 4: 11.17 while the bronze went to Briton Max Litchfield in 4: 11.56. The last individual event of the championships was the women’s 400m freestyle, won by Italys Simona Quadarella in 4: 04.66. The money went to Anna Egorova of Russia in 4: 06.05 with the bronze medal won by Boglarka Kapas of Hungary in 4: 06.90. The men’s 4x100m medley relay was won by the British quartet of Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott with a championship record time of 3: 28.59. The money went to the Russian team of Kliment Kolesnikov, Kirill Prigoda, Mikhail Vekovishchev and Andrei Minakov in 3: 29.50, with the bronze medals won by the Italian team of Thomas Ceccon, Nicolo Martinenghi, Federico Burdisso and Alessandro Miressi in 3: 29.93. Great Britain also won the final women’s 4x100m medley relay to end an excellent week in the team disciplines, with their quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Molly Renshaw, Laura Stephens and Anna Hopkin victorious in a championship record time of 3: 54.01. The silver medals went to the Russian team of Maria Kameneva, Yuliya Efimova, Svetlana Chimrova and Arina Surkova in 3: 56.25, the bronzes going to the Italian team of Margherita Panziera, Arianna Castiglioni, Elena Di Liddo and Federica Pellegrini in 3: 56.30.







