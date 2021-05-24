The White Sox are taken to New York and are back in fashion

A pinch of home run by rookie Andrew Vaughn against closer Yankees Aroldis Chapman, on what manager Tony La Russa called an absolutely perfect swing in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, equalized the game and lit the dugout of the White Sox.

And why shouldn’t it have been? It was one of the most dramatic moments of the season. This gave the Sox a chance to avoid being swept aside by the hottest team in baseball.

Carlos Rodons started scoreless with 13 strikeouts in a losing effort on Friday and despite home runs from Jose Abreus and Yasmani Grandals on Sunday, the three-game streak was far from perfect for the Sox in a game with another playoff contender. . Southpaw Dallas Keuchel could only make more than four innings on Sunday, and mistakes by Keuchel and shortstop Tim Anderson gave the Yankees three unearned runs.

But for just a hot minute on a scorching May afternoon in New York City, Vaughn’s unlikely explosion against Chapman, which hadn’t allowed for a deserved run or save this season, set the stage for a happy ending. on their road trip.

Then came the bottom of the ninth, which ended badly on a five-length walk closer from Liam Hendriks to Aaron Judge with the bases loaded, giving the Yankees a 5-4 win and a sweep that left the Sox with a 2-4 road trip.

Choosing to continue with left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-3) rather than giving Hendriks a clear round in the ninth, La Russa watched Bummer give a first single to Clint Frazier, who then stole the second by getting a huge jump against the left-hander. as Brett Gardner crossed out. DJ LeMahieu intentionally stepped in, and when dribbler Tyler Wades on the right side of the infield went for a single, the bases were loaded for Judge.

Hendriks had Judge swing on the first eye-level pitch, then threw four straight balls, none of them close to a strike, completing the out.

We enjoyed the clashes in the ninth inning, La Russa said, explaining why Hendriks didn’t start the inning in a draw. And the other thing, you still got to think about some time, you might need Liam for more [possible 10th inning].

The most difficult break was [Wades infield hit].

It was the Yankees’ fourth victory in their last five home games, including two against the Sox, and their sixth consecutive victory. Jameson Taillon pitched five two-stroke innings to extend the Yankees starters’ scoreless streak to 35 innings, tying a string in 1947 for the second longest in team history.

The Yankees (28-19) are 23-9 since starting 5-10 and the Sox are 26-19 after losing three in a row for the first time, but remain in first place at AL Central . The Sox made two double plays after hitting four in a 7-0 loss to Gerrit Cole on Saturday.

Vaughn pulled off a crushing triple play to Chapman in a 2-1 loss on Friday.

Yeah, I mean, he got one of the best fastballs in the game, if not the best, said Vaughn, who pointed to the Sox’s reading paddock as he sprinted around the bases. He attacks you and you have to control him and give him a good swing.

The Sox are already planning to play the Yankees in the playoffs.

As the playoffs come, we can hopefully come back, although have some courage under us and more experience.

The Sox noted a playoff vibe, Vaughn said, seeing the sweep as something to fit in.

[But] losing is never fun. Losing smells, Vaughn said. Definitely not a good feeling, but we get to come to this thing tomorrow. This is why baseball is so great. It comes back to you right away. Get on the plane, go home, get some sleep and be at the ball court tomorrow.