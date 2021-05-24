Manitoba man dresses as Fred Flintstone to get vaccinated, hoping humor will fight vaccine reluctance





WINNIPEG – Manitobans, Canadians and people around the world have documented their experiences receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but a man from Manitoba had a yabba dabba doo time with his injection. Todd Scott decided to disguise his vaccine as Fred Flintstone. He said he needed to find a sleeveless suit to facilitate the vaccination. “I was just thinking, ‘You know what, I’m going to get the shot. I’m going to have fun with this, ”Scott said. “Fred Flintstone also works great with my post-pandemic body. It’s a little more forgiving. The only thing I hate about this costume is the lack of pockets.” While he wanted to have fun with the vaccine, Scott said he was also trying to contribute to vaccine reluctance. “Deep down, a lot of people have been nervous about getting the vaccine and over the years I have always found humor to be one of the best ways to overcome fear. If you can make them laugh, it’s that fight-or-flight instinct they’ve got going and it turns it into endorphins that make them feel better. “ He said he always tried to make people laugh and the people at the supersite told him he was done with their day. It even drew the attention of Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force. “It was so much fun watching people eager to dress up. I saw on Twitter, for example, someone dressed in a full Fred Flintstone costume to get the shot on the RBC supersite, ”she said Wednesday. Scott said he encourages everyone to receive the dose, whether they are dressed or not, and for those who may not be sure, he wants to remind them that vaccines are safe and will help end the pandemic. .







