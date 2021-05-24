Griffith MBA graduate finds success with Fashion Fit app – Griffith News

A new fashion app created by entrepreneurs Griffith MBA Sarah Neill, graduate, drew on a common complaint from women shopping online and an issue that costs the industry globally $ 1 trillion every year.

As the number of e-commerce transactions continues to skyrocket, Sarah says her start-up is helping tackle the fit, for time-strapped women who want to shop online but find it difficult to know what the latest fad might look like.

The former career marketer, who earned a Griffith MBA in 2010, said the shift from retail to online stores has led to a range of issues, ranging from a poor fit to a lack of confidence. bodily harm, difficult return policies and huge costs to the industry.

Fit has become an issue and statistics show that of all the clothes and shoes we buy online, 91% of them weren’t happy with the fit, which is what most people think about fit. ‘will identify,’ Sarah said.

We return up to 40% of the things we buy, but we might not return because we bought them on sale, or we just didn’t and missed the window, as a result we we end up with things in our closet that we don’t really wear.

For the industry, this is a huge problem, as the cost of returns is approaching $ 1 trillion per year globally.

the My Tyler The app offers a fit algorithm that takes into account the height, shape, height and color of certain people, to match users to stylish, similar-bodied women across the world who are already looking for clothes that will suit them.

This is an idea I first had in 2014 when I was based in New York City and which I have thought about for years. Eventually I returned to Australia to build it.

The app was officially launched in August 2020 using celebrities as matches and upgraded in February of this year with real women from all over the world sharing their style.

Sarah started the concept within the confines of the local Antler incubator program and has just completed a seed capital round to continue product development and growth.

About 25% of our users are in Australia and the rest are international, most of it between the US and UK. Were based in Sydney but had been global from day one, she said.

We already have over 35,000 women using our app which is pretty amazing about 1% of these women are also contributors so they share their outfits and style with our community.

We’ve had incredible traction and our early adopters and contributors are incredibly loyal.

Sarah came to Griffith for her MBA while working for an advertising agency across the road.

She says that unlike her undergraduate experience, she appreciated the parallels between her daily routine and her studies, which were done part-time.

I think I understood business a bit more and so all of a sudden all the things I was learning made sense, and often times I realized that I had already done it but just didn’t know not that he had a name.

I really liked being able to immediately apply what I was learning on the job.

She said the other highlight of her MBA study was the opportunity to work abroad.

I chose to do two international intensives, one in Denmark and one in Malaysia, and it was amazing. The best connections I’ve had since my MBA actually came from these intensive programs.

After my MBA, I moved to New York and ran sales and marketing for a company.

I saw an opportunity and came up with an idea to the business owner, who was also a bit of an entrepreneur, and he suggested that rather than building it as a project, I should build it as my own business. and fund me to do it. this.

This early start provided Sarah with a wealth of business experience, helping her realize that she could handle hers.

Director of the Griffith MBA, Associate Professor Stephanie Schleimer said Griffith Business School’s full-time MBA program was ranked number one in the world by the Corporate Knights 2020 Better World MBA rankings, ahead of a field of 150 global MBA programs.

Our MBA embraced sustainability as the core of business thinking and action long before the majority of businesses realized that it was essential to operate successfully, she said.

Our graduates often speak of a transformational learning journey throughout their MBA and the realization that a value-based and enduring mindset is key to their professional growth and fulfillment (and often personal).

We create value through social, financial and environmental approaches that lead to sustainable businesses and communities. and we prepare the citizens of the world, with a special focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

I have followed Sarah Neills’ start-up journey and applaud her for applying her business acumen to solving a problem faced by millions of women, but which is also a significant burden on the industry.