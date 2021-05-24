At Dress for Success, volunteers help women achieve financial freedom one outfit at a time :: WRAL.com

When Jan Strom retired as a Public Information Officer for Granville County Public Schools, she was looking for a volunteer opportunity that fit her schedule and interests perfectly. The former elementary and middle school teacher finally found he supported the work of Dress for Success Triangle NC, which is part of an international program to empower women to gain financial independence.

Strom, who has lived in Raleigh for 18 years, has four grown children and nine grandchildren, aged 8 months to 17, with her husband Gerry.

“Volunteering at Dress for Success as a Donation Center Volunteer, Store Salesperson and Retail Working Group member has been a passion of mine for the past five years,” she tells me.

I checked with Strom to find out more about his work and why she is passionate about him. Here is a question and an answer.

Go ask Mom: Why did you get involved in Dress for Success and why did you continue? What is his mission that fascinates you?

Jan Strom: After retirement I struggled to find a volunteer opportunity that did not require a regular weekly commitment that I could feel passionate about the mission of the organization. So I started my volunteer role by volunteering on a seasonal basis at the Dress for Success store sale. These public sales help fund Dress programming as well as the purchase of customer clothing in sizes that we do not have in our inventory. I really love being a private shopper as I help clients create the perfect outfit.

Working at the Donation Center is also a fun job that involves weekday and Saturday shifts. I can sign up for shifts that fit my schedule. Donation Center volunteers process donated clothing for dressing. We are looking for clothing in excellent condition to add to our customers’ clothing. All items that are not appropriate for the customer or that exceed the customer’s clothing inventory needs are directed to our in-store sales.

I know my work helps fund Dress for Success programming. I love hearing when another client gets a job that will help her progress toward her goal of financial freedom.

GAM: Women can get an interview outfit from Dress for Success, but the program offers so much more. What does all this do?

JS: Empowering women to succeed economically is an easy-to-rally mission statement. But Dress for Success is more than the gift of a job interview outfit. If a woman lands this valuable job, she can return to our Raleigh or Durham offices to get five work outfits.

Clothing that makes you feel professional and confident is important, but even more important is the programming offered by the fabulous Dress staff and enthusiastic volunteers. Clients have access to career and image coaches and a networking class that aims to develop professional skills and build the confidence to access the job of their dreams. Other services, which are offered virtually during these pandemic times, include mock interviews, financial literacy lessons, work / life balance, and other employment and leadership skills. at the heart of the Dress for Success mission.

While I am not part of our organization’s most important programming role, I am proud to be part of the cadre of volunteers who help support these programs.

GAM: Tell us about a favorite time helping someone prepare for that new job or that new path in life?

JS: As we prepared for our boutique sale in Chapel Hill last month, a customer arrived with the need for clothes for a TV interview regarding her experience at Dress for Success. Helping her pick out an outfit was a joy! She was so excited to talk about the impact the dresses had on her life. I was also able to share with her some ideas on how to frame her story for the interview based on my experiences as a spokesperson for my school district. I just felt like a proud mom as I watched her nail this interview!

GAM: How has COVID changed the way you’ve been able to help women?

JS: It didn’t take long for our professional staff at Dress for Success to figure out how to transition to virtual coaching and training. We have learned a lot during this time and while we look forward to the return of in-person coaching and networking, some services will continue to be offered online. Webinars and virtual interview simulations have grown considerably.

As we were able to start receiving clothing donations again, we learned that we didn’t have to do this every week. Our generous donors are now bringing their donations to our newly established monthly giving using safe COVID procedures.

We were even able to restart our in-store sales using COVID security practices. Earlier this month and in June, we’re having weekend sales every month in a storefront at University Place in Chapel Hill. In September, we will be returning to the Sales store in our Raleigh store at Tillery Place, just off Capital Boulevard.

GAM: What does Dress for Success need most right now and how can people help?

JS: First, come shop our In-store sales at Chapel Hill. Our summer sales take place on Friday June 11 and Saturday June 12. Not only can you build a new wardrobe of new and lightly used clothing at super low prices of 80-90% off retail, but you’ll also be helping women build a better financial future through employment. .

Second, consider creating a financial donation or clothing donation that you no longer wear but is still in very good condition.

And finally, consider volunteering with us! You will make great new friends and at the same time support a mission that builds employment and leadership skills for our clients as they seek employment that will lead to financial success.

