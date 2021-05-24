How the Wolf of Wall Street referenced the Goodfellas cheating scenario





In Wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas, Scorsese tells similar arcs of falls of rich criminal men, even mirroring the stories of the marital affair.

Martin Scorsese designed a smart booster to Goodfellas Henry and Karen Hill cheat script in the wolf of Wall Street with Jordan and Naomi Belforts cheating in the showdown scene. the wolf of Wall Street (2013) Scorseses took a deep dive into Wall Street’s chaotic, immoral, and over-the-top lifestyle through the study of real-life con artist Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio). Likewise, Goodfellas (1990) was Scorseses’ analysis of the life of New York gangsters in the 1960s and 1970s through the eyes of former gangster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta). Scorsese attributes part of the fall of the hills Goodfellas and Belforts in the wolf of Wall Street to their lack of loyalty to their wives and families, although it highlights the complacency of women in other aspects of their criminal life. Karen and Noami both met their husbands when they were already heavily involved in the mob or Wall Street fraudulent practices, and tend to be scapegoats for some of the men’s apprehensions. Scorsese arranges a marital confrontation scene in The wolf of Wall Street to reflect his scene almost directly in Goodfellas 23 years earlier, essentially indicating to the public that Belforts’ demise will happen in a tumultuous manner similar to Hills. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Wolf Of Wall St’s More Emotional Alternate Ending Brought Teresa Back From Cristin Mililoti The scene in Goodfellas when Henry Hill wakes up with Karen pointing a gun at his face after finding out he was cheating on her is aesthetically similar to the scene from the wolf of Wall Street when Jordan Belfort wakes up to Naomi splashing his face as they discuss his infidelity. Both scenes occur at similar times in their films, with Henry Hill and Jordan Belfort at their peak in their respective fields, having indulged in drugs, money and excess to the point where their women and their children are ignored. The scenes are also structured similarly, where both women react to their husbands’ affairs when the men are most vulnerable, asleep, and involve the husbands trying to calm them down before they break out violently or aggressively. Jordan and Naomi Belfort fight the Wolf of Wall Street the wolf of Wall Street is essentially the modern follow-up of Scorseses for Goodfellas; the style and fast nature of the first half being a cocaine high and the last part being the crash after high is extremely similar. Both films are about men who have entered their rich lives of crime as they have been corrupted by older members of their respective factions and end up losing more than themselves along the way. The men even escape severe prison sentences for their crimes because they betray their friends and forgo the names of their associates in their testimonies. It’s no wonder Scorsese found a way to make a direct connection between Hill and Belfort’s inner life, namely their infidelity and the fleeting complacency of their wives, and to reflect them stylistically. One of Scorsese’s faults with The wolf of Wall Streetwas not giving more agency in the story and point of view to Naomi and the women as he did to Karen and the wives of Goodfellas, considering that they play similar roles in dealing with the repercussions of crimes committed by their husbands. the wolf of Wall StreetThe s scene is more iconic for dialogue and less physically violent nature, but Goodfellas was more meaningful than in Karens’ perspective and gave her more power in explaining why she stayed with Henry for so long. Naomi was basically ignored for most of the the wolf of Wall Streetconsidering that she was the former mistress of Belforts and that she has a strong Bronx accent which is used comically instead of serious and menacing in the scene. Next: Every Martin Scorsese Movie Ranked, Worst To Best Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder teases time loop theory

About the Author Jordan williams

(50 articles published)

Jordan Williams is a Film / TV Show Writer for ScreenRant. She graduated from the University of Oregon in 2020 with a BA in Psychology and a Minor in Media Studies. Before ScreenRant, she annoyed her friends, family, coworkers, and Letterboxd followers with her countless movies and TV shows. Jordan is based in Olympia, Washington and enjoys exploring the natural beauty that PNW has to offer. She runs on coffee and classic movies, being proud to have watched every movie on AFI’s Top 100 list and each Oscar winner for Best Picture. More from Jordan Williams







