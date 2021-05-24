Restore color to the campus

After four semesters of Zoom classes and a long year of isolation, Northwestern students are bringing color back to campus. As the weather warms and more people are fully vaccinated, this year’s loss of winter coat is more liberating than ever. North By Northwestern photographed students who served their best #fits on campus, telling them about their fashion styles, inspiration and more.

Nozizwe Msipa and Kay Cui pose on the Lakefill. Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Communication Freshman Nozizwe Msipa takes skateboarding lessons with her friend on a sunny day on campus. When it comes to fashion, Msipa generally prefers comfort over style. I’m looking for comfort, but fun comfort, she said. I really like yellow and orange right now. I look at colors more than anything else. The loose pants are from her mother, the shirt is from a store in Africa, a connection to her hometown in Zimbabwe, and she took her younger brother’s orange bucket hat.

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Kay Cui, a first year in communication, wears chunky Fila sneakers with a skirt she bought at the Urban Outfitters surplus store. Cui likes to take more time in the morning to experiment with his fashion than in high school. I have more time [since] I used to wake up so early, she said. I experiment more with different clothes or different styles that give me more confidence.

Second-year students Grant Albright and Claire Scavone pose after spending time with friends on the Lakefill. Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Communication Grade 2 Grant Albright is a huge fan of oversized t-shirts. He bought this pink graphic t-shirt with a picture of cats fishing at Goodwill in Evanston. It’s probably one of my favorite things I’ve ever bought, just because it’s so big and colorful, he said. For a day on the Lakefill, Albright pairs the shirt with green scrubs also from Goodwill and yellow Nike Jordan Ones from Depop. He completes the look with his favorite fashion piece: gold and silver rings inherited from his great-uncle. They’re a little crazy, but they’re so much fun, Albright says.

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

I actually hate summer fashion, said Claire Scavone. While Scavone, a second year in communication, enjoys showering in chunky sweaters and warm pants during the winter, she finds ways to adapt her style for the warmer months. What I love about spring fashion is that you can do winter fashion, but without a big coat on top of everything, so it’s still warm but it’s also visible. On Lakefill, Scavone wears a white sweater from Urban Outfitters, orange plaid pants from Depop and gold butterfly earrings from TJ Maxx. Scavone said her fashion style isn’t always so colorful and fun. I was pretty boring in my fashion for a really long time, then in quarantine, wanted to be weirder with it, then got weirder with that, she said.

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

The colorful Julia Krugers second year communication pants have a story behind them. Theyre from GDZ Boutique (@ goodz.boutique on Instagram), a female-owned online pop-up store founded by a friend of Krugers. GDZ started out as tie dye in earnest, where 100% of the profits went to first responders at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kruger said. It’s great to see how that developed and they were able to integrate other female store owners, she said. Kruger likes to find clothing stores owned by women that match his values. Most of my business is honestly from them at this point, she said.

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

WAVE Productions theater committee members (left to right) third year communication Harry Echtman, Daira Rodriguez and Mariana Leone, Medill third year Anna Margevich, Bienen third year Paige Dirkes-Jacks and McCormick second year Griffin Berse met on le le Lakefill to get to know some of the new band members. For Dirkes-Jacks, fashion is a way to express oneself and express one’s sexuality. During my college education, I started to see fashion as a way to express myself in a way I didn’t have in high school, Dirkes-Jacks said. I recently shaved my head.It’s a way of expressing myself that I’ve never tried before, and I think it’s really cool.

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Medill third year Margo Milanowski and Weinberg third year Gaby Alfieri pose with the dog Alfieris, Cosmo. They both enjoy thrift stores and often hop between Evanston and Skokie’s Goodwill stores, Milanowski said. Alfieri pairs loose jeans with a button-down shirt from Goodwill and shoes she saved in her hometown of Chapel Hill, NC, while Milanowski wears a beige crop top, jeans from Target Universal Threads and a Goodwill brown button.

Accessories are also a must for the pair. Alfieri wears a silver chain necklace with a lock that someone left at her house. I do not know who [left it], so I wore it until it was claimed, she said. Milanowski likes to save on accessories and buttons to throw in outfits and complement some of her staple pieces. I love how quickly and easily you can change up your style with just a few pieces, Milanowski said. My main outfit is still jeans and a t-shirt, but I’ve learned to vary it with so many simple and cheap changes.

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Grade 3 Communication Mariana Leone pairs a sheer top from Oak + Fort with a hair clip from CVS, earrings from Ana Luisa, and necklaces her mother passed on to her. But what does she love most about spring fashion? I love to give up the coats and especially when I manage to wear a little more color! Leone said.

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Taylor Shineman, a sophomore at Weinberg, dresses up his black Norris shirt for a shift at the central office. I try to spice it up at work, especially when I’m not opening, she says. Shineman pairs the shirt with an Old Navy suede skirt, boots she bought on clearance from DSW, and a hair clip. I know hair clips are making a comeback and it’s super easy to throw my hair out at work, so I always have one on me, she says.

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Jacquelyne Germains in second year Medill’s favorite thing about spring fashion is being able to get rid of your winter coat, especially since this winter is really cold. Germain wears Steve Madden boots, thrifty jeans and a white and blue crop top on Chemin de l’Arche. It’s a beautiful day, so I thought Why not put an effort on my outfit? she said.

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Photo by Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern

Aditi Ghei, a second year at Weinberg, likes to mix traditionally feminine and masculine pieces in her outfits. While studying at Norbucks, she wears structured carpenter pants from Crossroads and a playful green puff-sleeve top from Reformation. Ghei believes that fashion styles don’t need to be defined. The beauty of fashion is that you don’t have to be stylish, Ghei said. From winter to spring, from Sunday to Friday evening, everything is different and that’s what I like.

From thrifty jeans to graphic t-shirts, Northwestern students are eager to bring color and style back to campus. For some students, fashion is a way to express themselves and to express themselves. For others, it’s about experimenting and trying new things. Whatever your motivation, it’s time to throw away your quarantine sweatpants, grab those spring clothes from the back of your closet, and come out of this pandemic more fashionable than ever.

* Miniature courtesy of Rachel Mendelson / North by Northwestern