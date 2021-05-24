Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge dress and costume loan service was a huge success





A unique dress and costume loan service at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge has been hailed as a great success. The school’s PreLoved Prom program saw hundreds of dresses and costumes donated by the local community and beyond. Clothing can be borrowed for free by students, in addition to residents of the local community, or in exchange for a donation to a charity. The program was launched two years ago and has been so successful that students from other schools and academies are also setting up their own similar programs. Jess Smith, pictured, who was the Carnival Queen of Burnham and Highbridge in 2019, said: ‘PreLoved Prom supported me with my entry and provided dresses for all of my carnival engagements. I am very grateful that I was able to borrow such beautiful dresses. Jena, a sixth grade student, adds: “PreLoved Prom” to me was like the “fairy godmother” of my Cinderella tale. I really had a hard time finding a dress. “Then I came to the PreLoved Prom store and found the perfect dress for me. I walked into the room and it was like in the movies – just perfect. I am so thankful for PreLoved Prom. Organizer Suzanne Lawrence adds: The program is proving to be extremely popular and we are seeing a boom in supply and demand. There is no doubt that it would work in schools across the country. The demand is there after the Covid pandemic and the program is working wonderfully. “The current grade 13 students were the last year group to have prom, and eeveryone is now hoping that the balls can take place this year. “ The five girls involved in the launch of PreLoved Prom are still involved – they are pictured at the top of this page with a photo of the group’s launch. Suzanne, pictured above, adds that each dress has a story since all of the items have been donated and she says the clothing and costume loan service is also open to the community. People can borrow clothes for local fundraising events, weddings, parties and functions, not just for school balls. Call 01278 784881 and ask for details on PreLoved Prom. PreLoved Prom is also seeking donations of mannequins, dresses, costumes, shoes and accessories for the service.

