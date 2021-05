Nick Jonas accused of fashion plagiarism at Billboard Music Awards

The Jonas Brothers are a Hollywood rarity: child stars who have managed to stay sane and normal upon entering adulthood. Well, above all. Since leaving the notoriously psychotropic Disney bubble, the three popstars – Nick, Kevin and Joe – have all flourished in their own way; become their own men. One thing they still have in common, however, is a shared love for fashion and expensive watches … as well as a shared ability to court controversy. The latest controversy? Nick Jonas’ outfit at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards last night. Jonas’ younger brother was actually the host of the exclusive awards show and underwent a number of outfit changes, but it was his backstage look that caught people’s attention. Posing alongside his wife Priyanka Chopra in a brief photoshoot, Nick was a staple in a verdant green Fendi a trench coat, trousers and a silk shirt, associated with a big golden pocket chain and a Richard Mille RM11-01 Automatic Flyback Chronograph “Roberto Mancini” on his wrist. It is a luxurious outfit, but one that made some fans cry with scandal on social networks. The accusation? Let him try to copy Harry’s styles… well, the style. Like a Instagram comment say, “Trying to copy Harry Styles… that’s not great.” Your wife… a bomb. That seemed to be the dominant sentiment, with many fans complementing Chopra’s Dolce & Gabbana outfit and disparaging Jonas’ more extravagant look. Although many also quickly searched the 10-year-old age limit between Jonas and Chopra, arguing that his supposedly ‘immature’ outfit only drives this comparison unfavorable at home. “A lioness and her cub …”, “He looks like her son”, “They don’t look like a real couple”, “A granny and her grandson” … And some people argue that social media is not toxic . RELATED: ‘The Hate After’: The Toxic Instagram Habit You Are Likely Guilty Of For what it’s worth, we don’t mind the outfit – and we think the Harry Styles comparison is a little unfair. Jonas’ outfit is rather masculine; military-inspired but rather minimalist. Styles, meanwhile, is known for his somewhat feminine and fuzzy approach to fashion. Styles and Jonas were both in boy bands, we suppose? This is the only connection we can find. Let man live, we say. Nick not only hosted the awards ceremony, but also performed alongside his brothers and DJ Marshmello as the show’s closing act, performing a medley that included their new single. Go before you love me. Nick also released his fourth studio album this year, Astronaut, celebrating the album’s launch with another expensive watch purchase: a white gold OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch. Read more







